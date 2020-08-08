Spider-Man Voice Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes Wants to Play Nightmare in Doctor Strange 2

✖

Spider-Man voice actor Christopher Daniel Barnes would love to play Nightmare in Doctor Strange 2. The question of which Marvel character he would like to play was posed to a panel during Wizard World Virtual Experiences for Fandom this year. It should not come as a surprise that Barnes would like to do something in the CGI realm. After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse two years ago, many fans are calling for his iconic take on the character to be a part of the sequel in some way. While that might be on the horizon, Barnes is thinking about sitting across from Benedict Cumberbatch in the next MCU outing for Doctor Strange. Fans have no idea what Marvel is planning for In The Multiverse of Madness. But, the Spider-Man star would like to toss his hat in the ring.

“I would like to play Nightmare in Doctor Strange. It’s a fascinating character, and I think it would be a lot of voice over and CGI. Of course, they wouldn’t hire me, but that’s what I would love to do,” he laughed. “It’s dark, it’s psychological, it’s interesting, and it’s a very, very wicked character.”

On the Spider-Man front, Barnes has been approached numerous times about being both a hero and a villain in cameos.

"I've had the honor of playing like 30 different Spider-Men over the years, it's been incredible. I would do it in a second," Barnes explained. "I mean, I love it, and it's a great honor every time they ask you to participate."

"They've had me come back with multiple roles as the villain," he said before pointing at Spidey classics Electro and Wolf Spider in Disney XD series Ultimate Spider-Man. "And as the old saying goes, 'Die the hero or live long enough to become the villain.'"

The Spidey actor seems to have taken those final words to heard if he’s looking to play Nightmare. However, time will tell if Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios see it the same way.

Marvel’s updated movie release schedule currently includes Black Widow on November 6, 2020, The Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 7, 2021, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

