Spider-Man: The Animated Series Star Christopher Daniel Barnes Would Reprise Role in Spider-Verse 2

✖

Christopher Daniel Barnes, who voiced radioactive spider-blood superhero Spider-Man across all five seasons of Spider-Man: The Animated Series, would be "honored" to voice an older Peter Parker in the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. Sequel to the 2018 film that teamed Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) with Spider-People from other dimensions — including Miles' almost middle-aged mentor, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) — Spider-Verse 2 will reopen the Marvel multiverse when Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) reunite alongside new spider-powered superheroes, including Takuya Yamashiro, the Japanese Spider-Man, and possibly Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac).

"That would be great," Barnes told It's Recording Time when asked about a role in Spider-Verse 2. "I've reprised the role several times in video games ... so that would be great. If I could do that again, I'd be honored."

"I'm getting kind of old to do it," the 47-year-old actor added, "but I'd be happy to play an older Spider-Man."

Since the conclusion of the animated series that aired 65 episodes between 1994 and 1998, Barnes voiced several iterations of the character across multiple video games, including Spider-Man Noir in 2010's Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Miguel O'Hara, a.k.a. the Spider-Man of the year 2099, in 2011's Spider-Man: Edge of Time.

Barnes returned for another animated television series, Ultimate Spider-Man, as the voice of two other spider characters — Spyder-Knight and Wolf Spider — in that series' own Spider-Verse crossover event. He also voiced Sinister Six member Electro, a recurring foe of the show's primary Spider-Man (Drake Bell).

In 2018, Rodney Rothman, one of three directors on Spider-Verse, revealed Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire was considered for a role in the first movie. Tom Holland, who plays the live-action Spider-Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, later revealed he nearly made a cameo appearance in Spider-Verse as another Peter Parker.

During a Quarantine Watch Party hosted by ComicBook.com in May, producer Christopher Miller revealed a dropped post-credits scene that would have brought together Holland, Maguire, and Amazing Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield for the first time opposite Mulaney's Spider-Ham. The "ambitious" tag scene was "too soon," according to Sony executives.

"There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction," Rothman said in 2018. "But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the 'Spider-Verse' to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to release in theaters October 7, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.