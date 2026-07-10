Spider-Man Fans Think Sadie Sink’s Brand New Day Character Was Finally Confirmed by Accident

Some Marvel fans are convinced a McDonald’s ad has revealed the true identity of Sadie Sink’s mystery Spider-Man: Brand New Day character. The superhero boom may be over, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to be a box office juggernaut. We’re now in the final run-up to the film’s release, when its many mysteries will finally be revealed. Until then, fans are understandably poring over advert and piece of merch, eagerly looking for clues.

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Some fans think a new McDonald’s Mexico ad may have just dropped a major clue, confirming who Sadie Sink’s character is playing.

New McDonald’s ad for ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’



In theaters on July 31. pic.twitter.com/havxTEK6io — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 9, 2026

Notice the pink power effects surrounding the girl, who has a decidedly “Sadie Sink” feel about her. What’s more, the powers appear to be concentrated around her hands and forehead. All this is reminiscent of Jean Grey from the X-Men, whose telekinetic and telepathic powers traditionally manifest with a pink aura, concentrated around hands and forehead.

Has McDonald’s Just Confirmed That Sadie Sink is Jean Grey?

So that McDonald’s ad just confirmed Sadie is Jean lmao I’m crying — Ohnj | Sadie Sink Jean Grey attorney (@Ohnj117) July 9, 2026

It’s true that tie-in promotions do sometimes drop spoilers; a Duracell advert back in 2015 dropped a surprisingly major spoiler for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. That said, it’s more common for spoilers to be found in merchandise; I can remember joining quite a few dots for Avengers: Infinity War based on different action figures. Studios have become far more aware of the scrutiny films are now under, though, and if anything have become much more secretive when it comes to passing on information. The Mandalorian and Grogu‘s merchandise tended to focus on the opening AT-AT battle, which Lucasfilm didn’t mind being spoiled.

In truth, I don’t believe this McDonald’s ad confirms who Sadie Sink is playing in Brand New Day. I’ll be very surprised if anyone at McDonald’s knows more about Sink’s character than the general public, and the ad features a girl who goes on to demonstrate organic webbing as well as the pink effects. The most likely scenario is that McDonald’s grabbed the colorscheme from one trailer (there’s a pink haze), followed the same Jean Grey assumption as the general fandom, and created a trailer that’s inadvertently led to intense speculation.

🚨É A JEAN GREY ALÍ?!



O McDonald's MÉXICO Postou nas redes sociais uma propaganda em colaboração com 'Homem-Aranha: Um Novo Dia' onde mostram poderes da cor vermelha/rosa…



Só pode ser referência à uma pessoa… E vocês sabem quem. pic.twitter.com/a2YwzrBs9T — Portal Marvel Brasil (@portal_marvelbr) July 9, 2026

Naturally, I’m not saying Sadie Sink is not playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Although I’m still interested in other possibilities, it seems to me that Jean Grey is the most logical character for her to be playing, and the character’s debut would be perfect setup for the Multiverse Saga. Rather, my point is simply that I don’t believe this is proof; it’s indicative, suggesting how common the view is and how entrenched it is in general conversation, but that’s about it. I strongly suspect none of Marvel’s partners know for sure who Sink is playing; the studio evidently want to keep it secret, and that’s only possible if the information is kept locked down.

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