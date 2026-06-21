Spider-Man Fans Think Venom is Secretly in Brand New Day (& Zendaya is Dropping Clues)

Could Spider-Man: Brand New Day be fooling every MCU fan? Could the symbiote – last seen on the big screen in Tom Hardy’s Venom: The Last Dance, and once teased for a crossover with Tom Holland’s Spidey – actually be in the upcoming sequel? We already know that Peter Parker will undergo a serious change when something causes an escalation of his mutation that manifests as new powers, including organic web, but what if there’s something else being hidden in plain sight?

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The Venom theory comes courtesy of X creator TheRealSupes, who has posted to point out a strange trend in some of Zendaya’s public appearances recently. The MJ star has been spotted wearing a series of black outfits with spider motifs and other detailing that admittedly does look suspiciously like Spider-Man’s iconic symbiote suit that debuted in the original Secret Wars comic run. This, obviously, could just be wishful thinking, and some more cynical reads point to how unlikely such a stunt marketing campaign would be, but the post has drawn a lot of attention. Just for yourself:

The symbiote is definitely in Spider-Man Brand New Day… pic.twitter.com/qdVUNO5Bem — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) June 21, 2026

Spider-Man: No Way Home Originally Set Up a Venom Crossover

Tom Hardy has previously spoken about discussions he had over an MCU crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, revealing they “got as close as I could possibly imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun.” Sadly, Hardy’s tenure as Venom is now over (unless he becomes the latest actor to make the jump into the MCU’s main timeline through some multiverse loophole, of course), so that possibility looks dead. But there was a time when it looked very likely: not least because Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s post-credits scene saw a sliver of the symbiote left in the MCU’s universe. That was, apparently retconned by The Last Dance, but the multiverse is basically a god-mode cheat for doing whatever you want, so it could still have led to a meeting between Venom and Peter.

As for how likely it is in Brand New Day? The jury is probably somewhat out, because Marvel fans want this badly, but the mutation storyline doesn’t really fit with such a twist. A suit that changes Peter’s powers and attitude is one thing, but the symbiote changing his genetic code might seem a step too far when there’s no set up. Venom hijacking a host’s genes isn’t unprecedented, though, so maybe the cynicism is poorly placed?

Responses to Supes’ post are actually more positive than you might think, with quite a few people willing to believe that Zendaya is giving the game away. One user says “starting to think the man spider is red herring and it’s the symbiote”, and others point to the speculation that Peter Parker is going to die (and then be resurrected) as the likely part Venom could play. Another user says, “I think both man spider and the symbiote are in the film. I think the symbiote will attach itself to the Scorpion first and then eventually resurrect Peter.” Personally, I don’t see that happening, even with Zendaya’s promise that you’ll need tissues for the upcoming sequel. Venom would be a major addition to bolt on as a stinger, especially with Avengers: Doomsday to come and Secret Wars then being the most likely place we’d next see Spider-Man. Surely, we’d get a symbiote story in the next solo Spider-Man movie, rather than having it as just one part of Secret Wars?

Anyway, it’s still fun to speculate. And kudos to Zendaya for inspiring the speculation. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!