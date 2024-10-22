Tom Hardy Addresses Spider-Man 4 Future, Will Venom Appear?

Venom: The Last Dance star Tom Hardy addressed returning as a villain in Spider-Man 4. The promotional tour for Sony’s new movie has been flying by and the actor caught up with The Associated Press to discuss his Marvel future. It’s been well-documented that Venom: The Last Dance is his final appearance as the anti-hero in these solo adventures. But, Marvel fans have been hoping to see him square up with Tom Holland over in the MCU. According to Hardy, he would still love that. But, he hasn’t been handed a script for Spider-Man 4 yet. So, it seems like he’s not a part of the plans so far. That doesn’t mean things can’t change over the course of production though. Everyone remembers Andrew Garfield vehemently denying his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Hardy said, “I don’t see him in the next Spider-Man movie, because I’d have the script and I don’t have that.

Marvel fans are hoping that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. So many whispers have swirled around Venom: The Last Dance, more than a good number of those rumors are about Spider-Man. Sony itself has been teaming a collision between Spidey and Venom for years now. Hardy has posted fanart of an eventual meeting on social media. Tom Holland has sounded open to the prospect. It’s all building momentum here. Two years ago, when Venom: Let There Be Carnage was still ringing in the ears of the fanbase, director Andy Serkis talked about teasing that confrontation between Hardy’s anti-hero and Holland’s MCU standard-bearer. It seems like we’re closer to that fateful meeting than ever if you’ve seen the trailers for Sony’s big blockbuster.

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything,”Serkis previously told us when the second Venom movie dropped. “The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

Spider-Man and Venom could finally meet.

Sony is going to continue teasing a possible Spider-Man and Venom showdown until it happens. However, multiple Internet scoopers have suggested that Knull will play a big role in the MCU’s upcoming Spider-Man film. Seeing as how the Venom villain gets introduced in Venom: The Last Dance, it’s only natural to think that we’d see Tom Hardy in the MCU at some point as well. For now, this is all just clever teasing for the fans to take a trip to the theater this weekend to see the last appearance of the symbiote. Maybe, there are some surprises waiting in that post-credit scene for Tom Holland, and everybody else who cares what happens in those Marvel Studios movies. At this point, we would welcome such a change, because it’s been an eternity of teasing with very little payoff as far as actual punching is concerned.

