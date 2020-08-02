Spider-Man and Fantastic Four Fan Art Gives Us the Ultimate Tobey Maguire and Chris Evans Crossover

✖

One piece of Spider-Man and Fantastic Four art gives fans the ultimate Tobey Maguire and Chris Evans crossover they’ve been dreaming about. Instagram user @artoftimetravel put black suit Spider-Man right into the frame with Evans’ Human Torch. There’s a famous comic book panel where Mr. Fantastic informs Peter of the symbiote’s true nature. The composition really sells this one and people on the social media platform couldn’t help but agree. Back in the day, a crossover like this couldn’t have possibly occurred. But now, with Disney having most of the Marvel heroes under the same roof, maybe one day we could see those two heroes together.

Chris Evans has stepped away from his time with Marvel. But, the Captain America actor has been vocal about how much he would miss it after everything ended. He told Entertainment Tonight that he’s going to pursue some other facets of his life after hanging up his shield.

"Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know," Evans said. "[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot."

"I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody," he added. "But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need."

"When I think about the times that I’m happiest, it’s not on a movie set," Evans reflected. "I’ve stopped thinking about my trajectory, or my oeuvre, or whatever pretentious word you want to use. I’m just following whatever I feel creatively hungry for."

Who do you want to see become the Human Torch in the MCU? Let us know down in the comments!

