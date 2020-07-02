Captain America Star Chris Evans Says He Already Misses Marvel

✖

Chris Evans had quite the swan song in Avengers: Endgame, as by the end of the film he had returned the Infinity Stones to their rightful places in the timeline while also fulfilling his dream of spending his life with Peggy Carter. We see a much older Steve Rogers by film's end who has lived his life just like he always wanted, and it's here that he hands the Shield to Sam Wilson, letting him carry the torch. It was quite the goodbye for Cap and Evans, departing from the MCU for the foreseeable future, and while he is thrilled with the projects he can now take with the extra time, he admits he already misses his work at Marvel.

“I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it,” Evans told Backstage, “but there’s no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants.”

One of the more (if not most) demanding element of being a part of something like the MCU is the time commitment, as there's always another movie being shot that you might need to be a part of in some way since they all connect in some way. It's got to be nice to have the calendar all to yourself for once, but as many have said about their time in the MCU, you become quite close to your co-stars, forming a Marvel family that is hard to leave.

Evans might not have kicked the whole thing into gear, but he's been around the MCU since pretty much the beginning. Debuting in Captain America: The First Avenger, he would then appear in Marvel's Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and finally Avengers: Endgame. He even had small but memorable cameos in the Thor and Spider-Man films if you want to count everything.

He's more than put his time in, and now Steve Rogers is riding off into the sunset. The legacy will be handled by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who we will see wrestle with that new responsibility in the upcoming Disney+ series Falcon and Winter Soldier. As for what's next for Captain America, we'll just have to wait and see, and as for Evans, his upcoming schedule is pretty packed already, and he seems to be enjoying it quite a bit.

