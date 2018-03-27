Chris Evans Reveals What He’ll Miss About Captain America

Marvel’s First Avenger is set to wrap up his tenure on the big screen, as next year’s Avengers 4 will mark the end of Chris Evans‘ run as Captain America.

The actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the end of an era, looking back at his time on set with some nostalgia.

“Well, you know, my contract is over, so that’s as far as I know,” Evans said. “[I’ll miss] everything [about Captain America]. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people – the experience, such good movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss a lot.”

Evans will next appear as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Infinity War, though he’ll be a lot less clean than fans are used to seeing the Star-Spangled Hero. He’ll team up with other heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the aim of stopping Thanos in his quest to obtain the Infinity Stones and decimate life throughout the galaxy.

It remains to be seen if he’ll get out of that encounter alive, though fans can expect to see the character at least one more time when the untitled Avengers sequel releases in 2019.

And while his statement to ET included the phrase “as far as I know,” possibly leaving the door open for an eventual return to the character, a recent profile from the New York Times made it clear that Evans was bracing for life after Captain America.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said.

He said he has no plans to return to the character after he wraps up reshoots for Avengers 4 in the fall.

“I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody,” he said. “But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

In the profile, Evans makes it clear that his priorities have shifted and that he will not be acting in films with the frequency he had in prior years, preferring to spend time with his family and picking up new skills.

“When I think about the times that I’m happiest, it’s not on a movie set,” Evans said. “I’ve stopped thinking about my trajectory, or my oeuvre, or whatever pretentious word you want to use. I’m just following whatever I feel creatively hungry for.”