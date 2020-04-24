Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 Release Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won't be making it's originally scheduled release date. News surfaced late Friday afternoon the follow-up to the acclaimed Sony hit is now hitting theaters on October 7, 2022. It had been previously scheduled for release on April 8, 2022. As expected, the Hollywood release slate continues being pushed as a direct result of the shutdown caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sony also pushed back the MCU-based and Marvel Studios-produced Spider-Man 3 from July until October.

After a stellar box office run that ended up resulting in an Academy Award for Sony Pictures Animation, Sony quickly pushed Spider-Verse 2 into development. That's in addition to the female-led spin-off the studio had reportedly also started to develop. When we spoke to producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, they expressed interested in creating their own animated universe in and of itself. As one of the producers said, the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was but the tip of the iceberg.

"Look, we wanted to make a movie that felt like it was the tip of the iceberg," Lord explained. "You could imagine all of these other things. So it's music to our ears that people could imagine a Spider-Noir film, and the Spider-Ham insane cartoon."

"Right. We still have the horse," Miller added. "We've got to put the cart behind it. So we'll let it ride down the road a few blocks before we get too big for our britches."

In a separate interview, the two teased a whole lot of characters they'd want to introduce in subsequent features.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," added Lord. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

Into the Spider-Verse ended up grossing north of $375.5 million in its box office run, showing on 3,813 screen at the height of its run.

