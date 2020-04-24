Sony Delays Spider-Man 3 to Late 2021

✖

Sony Pictures has once again shuffled their movie release schedule, this time pushing back the highly anticipated Spider-Man 3 from Marvel Studios from its July 16, 2021 release date and moving it to November 5, 2021. Marvel fans may know that potential release date as the new spot that Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness had been slotted for after its initial delay, but the Sam Raimi directed sequel has now been delayed once again and will not compete against the wallcrawler. Marvel Studios entire Phase Four slate has been drastically altered in the past few weeks from what the studio announced at San Diego Comic-Con last summer, with the new batch of movies not starting until November of this year with Black Widow.

Tom Holland is set to reprise the role of Peter Parker in the movie, picking up after the explosive post-credit scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actor was originally scheduled to shoot the film later this year after completing production on the Uncharted movie, but as he revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, that film got shut down on the first day of production.

"I'm not too sure," Holland said about when he'll shoot Spider-Man 3. "I was in Berlin, making a film called Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. We were all ready to go, we went to set for day one of shooting, and then we got shut down and we got sent home. So whether we shoot that movie first or we shoot Spider-Man first, I'm not clear. But both movies are being made and they're both really strong and the scripts are fantastic, so whatever happens, happens."

We can take a guess now with these shuffled release dates that Uncharted will be the first of the two to shoot, as Sony Pictures has now slotted that film for a July 2021 release date, four months ahead of Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3. Production on the untitled movie was originally scheduled to film in Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, and Iceland but due to the global nature of the coronavirus pandemic that seems like a pipe dream at this point.

In a previous interview about the film, before all of these delays really began, Holland teased that he knows everything about the movie, telling Hey U Guys: "I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks, and I know all the secrets. But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore...I can't wait, honestly can't wait."

Sadly he will have to wait a little longer.

