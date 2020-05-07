Spider-Verse Producer Details "Ambitious" Plans for Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire Cameos

✖

There have been a wide array of different Spider-Man adaptations over the years, but many rank Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to be pretty high among them. The animated film married quite a lot of elements from Marvel Comics canon, in a multiverse-shattering saga involving multiple Spider-People. Fans had been hoping to see some of the franchise's live-action iterations be honored in Spider-Verse, and it sounds like that was close to happening. During ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party of Spider-Verse, producer Chris Miller revealed that they'd pitched a post-credits tag involving Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland's takes on Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Peter Porker/Spider-Ham (John Mulaney). Apparently, the idea never came to fruition because it was "too soon".

We pitched the Sony brass an ambitious tag involving Spider-Ham, Tobey, Andrew, and Tom. They felt it was “too soon”#SpiderVerse #QuarantineWatchParty https://t.co/E91H1eLysr — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) May 7, 2020

Spider-Man fans will certainly be blown away by this news, especially among those who have been hoping for a live-action crossover between the three in one way or another.

"Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool!" Holland said in an interview last year. "It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it's something that the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it's up to them. It's not up to me, I can't walk in like 'Kevin [Feige], this is what we're doing on the next one.' But it would be really awesome."

"There was [discussion]," co-director Rodney Rothman said in a previous interview. "There were many thoughts about where we could put Tobey Maguire and others. I think after this film, those thoughts might have a little more traction. But before this movie, and introducing the idea of the 'Spider-Verse' to the audience, I think everybody was afraid that it would just really confuse people. But wow, it would have been fun."

Luckily, the world of Spider-Verse is set to be expanded even more with a sequel in 2022, so we'll just have to wait and see what the future holds.

