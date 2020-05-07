Spider-Verse Star Shameik Moore Reveals Why He Thinks He Can't Play Live-Action Miles Morales

✖

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore revealed why he thinks that he can’t play a live-action Miles Morales. It’s no secret that after the runaway success of the Sony film many fans wanted to see the star play the younger Spider-Man on the silver screen. Shameik Moore joined Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party on Wednesday night to talk about the film and the topic of live-action Miles came up. He thinks he may have missed the boat on that opportunity, but there might still be a way for him to squeak in there as the Web-Slinger after all.

Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis asked him about playing the hero, and Moore responded, “This would be a dream come true, but I’ll probably be too old for this by the time they are ready.” That sound you hear is the collective breaking of hearts all over social media. But, there might be a way to see his version of Miles Morales in the flesh after all.

Moore would mention in a later tweet that if the movie took place late in the character’s life he would be able to do it justice. So, the hopes for that live-action Spider-Verse is still alive. Responses vary depending on which fans you ask about the idea of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and Moore sharing screen time. But, Sony has already mightily tipped their hand in some of the moves they’ve been making lately. All the Spider-Man spin-off movies seem to be hinting at a Spider-Verse down the road. (That Madame Webb movie, in particular, raised a ton of eyebrows when it was announced.)

This would be a dream come true, but I’ll probably be to old for this by the time they are ready https://t.co/8eGmAt0Pea — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 7, 2020

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Sony did go out of its way to give the Spider-Man extended universe of characters a name. Now, it’s not as spiffy as Spider-Verse, but the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters lets you know things are going to get a little weird at some point. To put it into perspective, Into the Spider-Verse fans are going to have to wait until 2022 to get their next fix. Holland’ Spider-Man adventure has also shuffled to next fall as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But, at some point, there’s going to be some clarity on what’s next for the Wall-Crawler. Hopefully, Moore doesn’t miss his ride.

If it was later on in his life I’d 100 percent do it justice https://t.co/UMith3hHol — Shameik Moore (@shameikmoore) May 7, 2020

