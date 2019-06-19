Tom Holland Wants a Live-Action Spider-Verse Movie With Garfield & Maguire

There have been three major cinematic versions of Spider-Man, and all of them achieved varying degrees of success at the box office over the last decade. But now Marvel Studios is in the driver’s seat with Tom Holland starring as the Web Slinger, Sony Pictures has turned their focus to fleshing out the character’s world, including the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

That movie saw Spider-Man interacting with versions of the hero from parallel universes, teaming up to stop a threat that could have destroyed all of existence. And with Holland the latest in line to play Peter Parker, the actor said he’d like to see something similar in the live-action films.

While speaking with Jake Hamilton during the promotion of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland attempted to play it cool but was visibly pressed when asked if the Multiverse would make a teamup with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. He began to give a non-answer before finally breaking.

“Of course I would love to make a movie with those guys, it would be so cool!” Holland said. “It would be amazing, it would be really, really cool. And it’s something that the fans really want. So whether Marvel and Sony decided to do that, it’s up to them. It’s not up to me, I can’t walk in like ‘Kevin [Feige], this is what we’re doing on the next one.’ But it would be really awesome.”

That last tidbit is the biggest complication here, as with all things Spider-Man, has to do with Sony Pictures and their own plans for the future. After the disappointing box office of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Sony made a deal with Disney to hire Marvel Studios to make a trilogy of films, while also allowing the character to appear in three other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sony continues to pursue its own plans with films like Spider-Verse, Venom, and the upcoming Morbius. But with Spider-Man: Far From Home set to premiere in a few weeks, that leaves just one more film on the docket from their original deal. It remains to be seen if the two studios will continue to work together beyond that point.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.