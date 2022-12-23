Spider-Man's Tobey Maguire Reveals Two Major Things He Kept From Marvel Trilogy

Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire revealed what he ended up taking home from the set. It turns out the actor managed to make off with both his classic red and the famed black suit from Spider-Man 3. He's doing a Reddit AMA for Babylon. Maguire is an executive producer for that project. But, he also knows that people have questions about Spider-Man, so he's indulging those as well. Fans from all over are pouring into the comments sections to get a chance to toss their questions out. The beloved actor jokingly called the suits his PJs when the prop topic was broached. It seems like those beloved suits are going to get a lot more of a workout in the future. Check out the post for yourself right here.

How Did The Grand Return Even Happen?

Talking to the official Spider-Man YouTube channel, the veteran hero spoke about what brought him back for this project. It seems like it was an easy sell once the vision got laid out. "I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it," Maguire said. "I think Amy was like, 'We'd love to talk to you, and you you know what this is about.' And I was like 'okay, sure. Let's go chat.'" Holland then joked that it wasn't much for the older actor to go on.

"Yeah, no, I know," he chuckled. "Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But, I don't know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that."

"I'm a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, 'Well, what what are we going to do?' And that was a bit mysterious," Maguire continued. "I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I'm not quite sure how to put it. It's just to get to get back into that and i don't want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit"

