Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man Returns in New No Way Home Images

Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker steps into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in new images from Spider-Man: No Way Home. The scene sees MJ (Zendaya) and a Sling Ring-using Ned (Jacob Batalon) magically summon their Peter Parker (Tom Holland), only for Garfield’s masked Spider-Man to step out of the magic portal instead. His identity exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) in Far From Home, the Peter of the MCU meets his Spider-Verse doppelgangers when a magic spell cast by Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) brings “Peter Parker #2” (Tobey Maguire) and “Peter Parker #3” (Garfield) into his universe.

See the new images below, released to promote the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on digital (March 22) and 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray (April 12).

“That” moment is Garfield’s first time suiting up since The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014. Sony abandoned plans for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4 when rebooting with Holland to bring Spider-Man into the MCU in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

Though Garfield has said there are currently “no plans” for another Spidey return after No Way Home, Garfield previously revealed he’s open to reprising the role — in any universe.

“It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life,” Garfield told Entertainment Tonight. “So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course.”

He continued, “I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in movie theaters and will soon be available to own on digital, DVD, and 4K Blu-ray.