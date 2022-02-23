Spider-Man: No Way Home Digital and DVD Release Dates Announced

Spider-Man: No Way Home, now officially one of the top-grossing films of all time, is coming to Digital sales and rental platforms like Vudu and iTunes on March 22, 2022, Vudu confirmed today. Sony Pictures also announced that the film is coming to Blu-ray and DVD on April 12, right in line with the industry standard of most major releases hitting digital 2-3 weeks before they come to physical media. Fans can already preorder their digital copy on Vudu, or their disc copy on retail sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble, for day-of-sale delivery.

The film was Marvel’s first big foray into the multiverse, after flirting with it in Avengers: Endgame and Marvel TV projects like Loki and What If…?. In the film, Peter Parker — desperate and on the run after his identity was leaked to the press — turns to Doctor Strange in the hopes of somehow undoing the revelation. With no Time Stone to help, Strange tries a spell that goes catastrophically wrong, breaking open the multiverse and bringing new threats to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next up for Marvel, it seems this is just the appetizer, and there’s more multiversal chaos to be had. That movie will introduce new MCU characters, as well as potentially tying in to What If…? and the Fox X-Men films with what fans think is a cameo by Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) squares off against villains from the franchise’s past — but not against ones he has seen before. Instead, he battles the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki, and What If…?, Marvel’s multiverse seems to be more wide open than ever before, and even before it was officially happening, that had fans expecting to see Garfield’s Spider-Man, as well as Tobey Maguire’s, share the screen with Holland. Following the commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there’s hardly a more commonsense character for Marvel to begin exploring its infinite Earths with.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now.