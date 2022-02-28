Andrew Garfield Breaks Silence on Future Spider-Man Plans

Andrew Garfield says he has “no plans” to suit up as Spider-Man a fourth time — and that’s the truth. The Amazing Spider-Man star reprised his wall-crawler role opposite Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield’s first time playing the Marvel superhero since 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Though Garfield has said “never say never” to returning in a potential Amazing Spider-Man 3 — or somewhere else in the vast Spider-Verse — the 38-year-old actor says he’s not caught up in the tangled web of the Sony-Marvel multiverse.

“No plans, that’s the truth,” Garfield told Variety at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Everyone’s gonna call me a liar for the rest of my life. I’m the boy who cried wolf.”

Garfield famously fibbed about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, repeatedly denying rumors he was in the movie to keep his return a secret. Now that the secret is out, Garfield has revealed what might make him take another swing at Spider-Man:

“It’s a character that’s always going to be so meaningful to me, and so beautiful to me. It comes back to service. I think if there’s a way, because that’s what that character is all about, he’s all about serving the greater good and serving his fellow people, serving humanity and all life,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight. “So, if there’s a way for me to continue to add to the legacy of that character in a way that feels like it’s of service to an audience, of service to the themes that [co-creator] Stan Lee injected that character with, I’m open, of course.”

Garfield continued, “I’m very, very open, but it would have to be very, very special. It would have to be very, very meaningful and fun, and joyful, like doing No Way Home was.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing exclusively in movie theaters and will soon be available to own on digital, DVD, and 4K Blu-ray.