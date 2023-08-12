Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Reveals Cut Green Goblin vs Doc Ock Fight

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures may have released Spider-Man: No Way Home almost two years ago, but fans are still discovering new things about the film. Recently, some brand new concept art emerged from the Art of Spider-Man: No Way Home book that showed Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) wearing Iron Man's armor, as well as some concept art that teases Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) becoming the Hobgoblin. There hasn't been anything notable that has been released in the last few weeks, but it looks like we've got something pretty big. Some new concept art that shows a cut fight scene between Green Goblin and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) has been revealed in a recent post on Instagram.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Green Goblin vs Doc Ock Concept Art

The Spider-Man: No Way Home concept art comes from an Instagram user who goes by the handle of @210multiverse, and it looks like it could have come from the Art of Spider-Man: No Way Home book. In the concept art, we see both characters grappling with each other in a scene that is similar to the moment Peter Parker comes into contact with Doc Ock. You can check out the concept art below.

Willem Dafoe Only had One Condition for Returning as Green Goblin

Back when Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in theaters, the cast and crew did promotion for the film, including Dafoe. In a recent interview, Dafoe revealed that he had a few stipulations before signing on for the film, and one just happened to be doing his own stunts.

"To do this physical stuff was important to me," Dafoe revealed. "In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ''listen, I don't want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that's fun for me.' Also, it's really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don't participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way."

What happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as follow, "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The film features Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

