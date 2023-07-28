Spider-Man: No Way Home Almost Featured a Hobgoblin Reference

It has been quite some time since the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and some fans are still gushing about how the film handled multiverse storytelling better than recent movies that attempted to do the same thing, like The Flash or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spider-Man: No Way Home made over $1 billion at the box office and solidified Spider-Man as a force at the box office. Yesterday, we posted some new concept art from The Art of Spider-Man: No Way Home that shows the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) wearing Iron Man's armor, and now there has been something even more interesting that's been released. Another new piece of concept art that comes from the same book shows that the film could have featured a Hobgoblin reference with Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon).

You can check out the Spider-Man: No Way Home "Hobgoblin" concept art below.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologized for Spreading Hobgoblin Rumors

Previously, Batalon apologized for spreading the rumor that he would become the Hobgoblin in the franchise when he had not.

"You know, I'd just like to say, I'm really sorry, everyone," Batalon revealed. "I did this really stupid thing back in 2016 and mentioned it in an interview. And then I stupidly just continued with the story as if like I knew what was going to happen. And now everyone is talking about it. And I just—I'm sorry for all the misinformation..."

What happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

