Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking Out Over No Way Home Title Reveal

The wait is finally over. We may not be seeing the new Spider-Man movie until December, but we at least now know what the film is going to be called. After a drawn-out tease on social media that lasted nearly an entire day, Tom Holland and the rest of the team behind Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy revealed that the third film in the series is officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel fans have been trying to crack the code of the new Spider-Man title for the better part of a year now. Everyone knew that the title would include the word "home" in some form or fashion. We also knew that Spider-Man would be on the run at the beginning of the movie, so that would factor into it at some point. Now, all of the theorizing is finally over. We can breathe easy knowing what movie awaits us later this year.

As soon as the title was announced, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reveal, as well as their own ideas about what it could mean.

