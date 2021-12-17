Spider-Man Fans Are Freaking Out Over No Way Home Title Reveal
The wait is finally over. We may not be seeing the new Spider-Man movie until December, but we at least now know what the film is going to be called. After a drawn-out tease on social media that lasted nearly an entire day, Tom Holland and the rest of the team behind Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy revealed that the third film in the series is officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Marvel fans have been trying to crack the code of the new Spider-Man title for the better part of a year now. Everyone knew that the title would include the word "home" in some form or fashion. We also knew that Spider-Man would be on the run at the beginning of the movie, so that would factor into it at some point. Now, all of the theorizing is finally over. We can breathe easy knowing what movie awaits us later this year.
As soon as the title was announced, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the reveal, as well as their own ideas about what it could mean.
Take a look!
I Like the Sound of That
prevnext
Spiderman No Way Home........I like the sound of that pic.twitter.com/jJ0giW84V3— PR_Deadpool 🇵🇷 (@DeadpoolComrade) February 24, 2021
It Is Complete
prevnext
spider-man: no way home finally completing the 2021 marvel movie slate pic.twitter.com/Z8gYqAHGNC— zach (@civiiswar) February 24, 2021
Deeper Meaning?
prevnext
NO WHAT IF IT’S ACTUALLY NO WAY HOME BECAUSE PETER GETS STUCK IN THE MULTIVERSE- pic.twitter.com/w3CaiIggRb— ♡ (@egoparker) February 24, 2021
Insane
prevnext
Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to be absolutely insane pic.twitter.com/C3GQV5HIRl— Matt 🎬 (@mattlovescinema) February 24, 2021
Banger
prevnext
Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually a banger title for an identity lost, on the run Spider-Man film. Instead of "Home Run" 🤢 pic.twitter.com/bTHTmJSoMX— DriiftyFilm 💯🎥 Video Essay YT (@driiftyfilm) February 24, 2021
Fitting
prevnext
i’m really glad Spider-Man 3 is titled Spider-Man No Way Home, it’s just a really fitting title for the end of the ‘home’ trilogy pic.twitter.com/gW6aBwr3pS— Luke (@qLxke_) February 24, 2021
Curious
prevnext
this shot was pretty sweet to just add the other possible alternate titles. now i’m curious as to why they chose No Way Home over the others lol pic.twitter.com/YKmAShxr0q— malachi (@MCUMarvels) February 24, 2021
Thoughts
prevnext
I bet people are gonna use the “No Way Home” title to say “it’s Spider-Verse. Tobey and Andrew get stuck in the MCU and have no way home” when it probably actually means “Peter has no way to go home because he’s wanted and can’t really go home” pic.twitter.com/LBjFwMP6kx— WandaLogan #TeamWakko #TeamKong (@DiamondSpiderP) February 24, 2021
Convinced
prevnext
No Way Home. That is a multiverse title. I’m convinced— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 24, 2021
Really Excited
prev
And the third MCU Spider-Man film finally has it's official title!— Tristan the Happy 5th, Zootopia! Fan (@MichelsTristan) February 24, 2021
It's Spider-Man: No Way Home!
Considering how much I enjoyed the last two MCU Spider-Man films, I'm really excited for this film! pic.twitter.com/W6agwKZXGg