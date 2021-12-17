Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Official Title Revealed

✖

The official title for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 has officially been revealed. The film is officially called Spider-Man: No Way Home. The title was revealed after a series of fake titles were dropped by cast members across social media, generating a buzz around the world which also came with a confused excitement. The film has been in production in Atlanta since late 2020 and is continuing to shoot, serving as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first story to be a follow up to the tale unfolding on WandaVision. The reveal came as Holland's Cherry is gearing up for release and the actor has been prompted to talk about the Marvel film during his press rounds.

“The film is incredibly ambitious, and I’m delighted to say that we’re succeeding in making it," Holland told Yahoo in a recent interview. "It’s going really well. We watched a fight scene that we had shot a few weeks ago, and I’ve never seen a fight scene quite like it in the MCU. I’m really excited for audiences to see that.”

The film is expected to dive into a multiverse story, as it will feature Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and is tied to the impending conclusion of the WandaVision series, similarly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Furthermore, rumors have circulated which indicate actors from previous Spider-Man franchises will be joining the film, though Marvel and Sony have yet to confirm any of the word going around online.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com in January. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

In regards to the many rumors which have been surrounding Spider-Man 3's casting, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige opened up about the project while talking to ComicBook.com during a press event ahead of the WandaVision premiere. "I've read some things. I'm not sure I've read all things," Feige said. "The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn't be more off the mark and sometimes it's shockingly close, and that's held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set to be released in December of 2021.