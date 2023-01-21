Spider-Man: No Way Home Storyboards Reveal Yet Another Villain Marvel Cut

When Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released Spider-Man: No Way Home fans didn't know what to expect. I mean, sure, there were a bunch of rumors that turned out to be true and kind of spoiled major parts of the movies, but the way these movies work, the trailers were edited so well that you still didn't know what would happen. Villains from Andrew Garfield and Tobey Marguire's Spider-Man movies were set to appear. But the film was lacking a villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take on. Holland did have some help in the movie, with Garfield and Maguire also returning for the movie, but it seems that there was almost one more villain for all three Spider-Men to take on. Marvel artist Phil Langone revealed a new storyboard that reveals that Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) almost appeared in the film after his untimely death in the previous movie. The scene would have been after the death of Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and was ultimately scrapped. You can check it out below.

"This version happened under an elevated train next to Peter's school. JJ Jameson is a TMZ style street reporter," the artist wrote on Instagram. "Part of the idea being explored was Spidey is one of the strongest superheroes, but he holds back because he doesn't want to kill anyone. But what would it sort of look like if Spidey went berserker mode. Kind of never finished, but was fun to play with. There's another half to this where Spidey wails on the fishbowl."

While a few of Marvel Studios' films have been a bit of a dud, the majority of them were pretty successful. Out of all of them, the Sony co-produced Spider-Man: No Way Home had everything fans could want, and it seems like Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo agrees. Russo previously had a chat with Den of Geek where he revealed that No Way Home was his favorite Phase Four film.

"I thought No Way Home was unbelievable. It was fantastic," Russo said. "I thought it was pitch-perfect. It was one of the best times I've had in the movie theater in a long time, and it was nice not being involved. As a film geek, I could just go sit in a theater and be surprised and laugh and cry with everyone else in the movie theater."

"I think the one thing that Marvel doesn't get enough credit for is what else bonded people after such a divisive time during the pandemic and after all this manufactured conflict that's been playing out in America over the last four years? But going into a theater, race, color, creed, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, it doesn't matter. The power of filmmaking is its ability to bind people together as a community in a public space, respective of background. And Marvel does that better than anyone, and I don't think they get enough credit for that. And if that is the true power of what filmmaking is, then they're certainly the most potent filmmaking entity on the planet because you go into one of those theaters, and, boy, there's a lot of joy and happiness, and emotion, and excitement going on in one of their films. And you just don't see that on any other movie. Even, historically, I'm not sure that you've seen that level of excitement on any film other than when Marvel's operating at the top of their game." The Avengers: Endgame director added.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

