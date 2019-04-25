Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Avengers Director Joe Russo's Favorite Phase 4 Movie

✖

Marvel Studios has been on a bit of a roll with their Phase Four film slate. The studio released films like Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While a few of their films have been a bit of a dud, the majority of them were pretty successful. Out of all of them, Spider-Man: No Way Home had everything fans could want, and it seems like Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo agrees. Russo recently had a chat with Den of Geek where he revealed that No Way Home was his favorite Phase Four film.

"I thought No Way Home was unbelievable. It was fantastic," Russo said. "I thought it was pitch-perfect. It was one of the best times I've had in the movie theater in a long time, and it was nice not being involved. As a film geek, I could just go sit in a theater and be surprised and laugh and cry with everyone else in the movie theater."

"I think the one thing that Marvel doesn't get enough credit for is what else bonded people after such a divisive time during the pandemic and after all this manufactured conflict that's been playing out in America over the last four years? But going into a theater, race, color, creed, whether you're a Democrat or Republican, it doesn't matter. The power of filmmaking is its ability to bind people together as a community in a public space, respective of background. And Marvel does that better than anyone, and I don't think they get enough credit for that. And if that is the true power of what filmmaking is, then they're certainly the most potent filmmaking entity on the planet because you go into one of those theaters, and, boy, there's a lot of joy and happiness, and emotion, and excitement going on in one of their films. And you just don't see that on any other movie. Even, historically, I'm not sure that you've seen that level of excitement on any film other than when Marvel's operating at the top of their game."The Avengers: Endgame director added.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."



The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

