Spider-Man: No Way Home Writer Reveals Venom Deleted Scenes

Somewhere in the vast Multiverse, there’s a more venomous version of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the movie’s mid-credits scene, a drunken Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) disappears from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after magically teleporting there​ in the final moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. According to Chris McKenna, who co-wrote No Way Home with Erik Sommers, the writers weighed versions where Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) unruly spell pulls Eddie/Venom out of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe earlier in the movie. In one idea, Venom is present for the final battle​ involving the three Spider-Men and multiversal villains Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and Lizard (Rhys Ifans).

“So Eddie Brock makes it to the MCU but he never makes it out of a bar. But there were versions where he shows up earlier,” McKenna told Empire. “We were going to try to have him show up at the Statue of Liberty [for the final fight], and we were even toying with having him stuck in the Lincoln Tunnel.”

When Doctor Strange attempts to solve Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) identity crisis, the spell brings bad guys like Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) out of the Raimi-verse and into the MCU. The writers previously revealed that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who will first appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was supposed to bring in Peter Parker #2 (Tobey Maguire) and Peter Parker #3 (Andrew Garfield) but she was cut from the script.

Eddie inadvertently leaves behind a piece of symbiote when he’s transported back to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which Sommers said in a separate interview​ “leaves the door open for possibilities. As opposed to just seeing him go back and not seeing any symbiote. So it just allows for some exciting possibilities in the future.”

Added McKenna of a potential future crossover​ between Hardy’s Venom and Holland’s Spider-Man, “I have no idea. That is above our pay grade. We are part of a bigger, larger universe that we are not the gods of, we’re just mortals in. I think it was a fun idea that the sixth [member of] the Sinister Six gets stuck in a bar and doesn’t get out of there, but maybe he leaves a little something behind. Again, we’re not masters of that course of that next adventure.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available to own on digital and 4K UHD.