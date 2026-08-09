Spider-Man Rumor Claims Tom Holland’s Black Symbiote Suit Will Arrive in the MCU Soon & Is Already Being Designed

It would appear that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is still taking center stage, despite the newest Spider-Man movie having already swung into theaters last month. And this time it’s the potential of the specific suit that he might be rocking in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars, depending on which film he’s actually showing up in (he has yet to appear in Doomsday promo, but it has been revealed that Tobey Maguire’s Spidey will be showing up) that has fans talking, with new theories spreading across the internet like wildfire. And one suit is the clear fan-favorite and hope for Spidey’s next film appearance.

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Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus is once again taking to the internet for one of his Q & As, and among the tons of questions he got over Doomsday and Secret Wars, fans were also eager to hear more about what’s next for Spider-Man, especially after the events of Brand New Day. In response to a fan asking if Perez could tell them anything about Spider-Man rocking the Symbiote suit in Secret Wars, he said, “There are concepts of it that exist. Some involve an original take, others involve how it would look like if we used previous movie symbiotes (including the ones from the Venom films and Spider-Man 3).”

There Is Definitely a New Suit on the Horizon for Spider-Man

Marvel Studios has reportedly developed several concept art for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Symbiote suit in the #MCU.



Some designs are original, while others draw inspiration from past symbiotes, including those seen in the ‘VENOM’ films and ‘SPIDER-MAN 3’



(via… pic.twitter.com/hv6fIV8FmA — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) August 9, 2026

Choosing to reveal a few more details, as well as making a callback to prior films, Perez elaborated, saying, “I want you to think of it this way. Every time the Russos have directed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, he gets a new suit. Civil War, Infinity War (I count Endgame as part of a story for Infinity War). And now that we’re about to see the comic book storyline (the original anyways), where Peter obtained the Symbiote, and is the origin of where that iconic cover comes from. Y’all think they wouldn’t jump at the chance to do it?” So it now seems pretty clear, at least by the metric Perez is using to gauge certainty, that audiences can count on seeing Peter Parker finally obtain the Symbiote suit—something fans of both the comics and films have been looking forward to for years.

And fans are thrilled over the news, with most of them having hoped that we’d have already glimpsed the Symbiote suit by now. But knowing that it’s looming in the future seems to be enough to keep them satisfied for now (though most are clamoring for the spider logo to fully wrap around Parker’s body). “Symbiote Tom Holland?? I’m not ready. If they nail that black suit with the big white spider, MCU is cooking,” said one fan, summing up the general feelings about this new crumb of information.