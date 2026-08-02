Avengers: Doomsday Is Still Hiding an Entire Avengers Team Five Months Before Release

Avengers: Doomsday is only five months away, and while we’ve already learned a lot about the movie over the past few months, Marvel is still hiding a ton of secrets. Fans have been analyzing the first Doomsday trailer, as well as the four teasers that were released in late 2025, looking for hints as to what the film could be hiding from us. While it’s impossible to make definitive statements about some of Doomsday‘s unknowns, many fans have already become convinced by one theory.

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Marvel is famous for lying to viewers with their trailers, with various MCU projects editing out elements and creating fake shots in order to prevent spoilers. The Avengers: Infinity War trailer famously featured a shot of the Avengers in Wakanda that wasn’t used in the movie, featuring a version of Hulk that had gone away by that point in the film. It looks like Doomsday may be utilizing this same trailer tactic, and here’s how.

Avengers: Doomsday May Be Hiding More Members of Sam Wilson’s Avengers

Image via Marvel Studios

Despite Doomsday being titled as an Avengers movie, the titular team seems to play a shockingly small role in the penultimate chapter of the Multiverse Saga. Captain America: Brave New World set Sam Wilson up as the leader of a new Avengers team, with him setting off to form a new allegiance of heroes at the end of the film. However, Doomsday is the first time we’ve seen Captain America since then, and it looks like he hasn’t made much progress. Sam and Ant-Man seem to be the only members of this Avengers team, with Thor acting on his own and the rest of Doomsday‘s heroes belonging to either the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, or the X-Men.

It would be shocking if Sam’s Avengers team only had two members, meaning that some others have to be hiding somewhere. It is expected that Shang-Chi will be another member, but even with him, that’s only three. So, Doomsday could dedicate a major chunk of its runtime to showing Sam and Ant-Man forming a new team in preparation for the multiversal threat. Tons of iconic MCU heroes like Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Hulk, Captain Marvel, and more haven’t yet been announced to be in Doomsday, meaning that if they are going to appear, Marvel is still keeping them a secret.

It is entirely possible that these Avengers members have been edited out of shots in the trailer for one reason or another, with the MCU hoping to keep their appearance hidden from fans until the film’s release. One shot in particular sees almost the entire cast of Doomsday‘s superheroes standing together in a large room. The spacing between these heroes seems awkward, and while this could simply be a poorly blocked shot, the gaps have led some fans to believe that other heroes have been edited out. Confirmed characters could be missing in order to keep the sequence of Doomsday‘s events from being obvious, and unconfirmed characters could be missing in order to leave some surprises for the final film.

Who Else Could The Doomsday Trailers Be Hiding?

It is possible that Doomsday could be hiding more than just Avengers members, as there are tons of other characters that the MCU would have reason to hide. The most likely candidate is the film’s villain, Doctor Doom. The trailer teases that Doom is warning heroes of a coming threat, meaning that Doomsday may see him deceive heroes into thinking he’s on their side. So, it would make sense for Doom to be standing with the heroes as they discuss the multiversal problems that they’re facing. Doom may have been cut from these trailer shots in order to hide this aspect of the film, keeping his role a mystery.

On top of that, there are tons of other multiversal characters who could have been cut from the Doomsday trailer. It’s possible that the few X-Men who have been announced will be in these shots, or that other unconfirmed mutants like Deadpool or Wolverine will appear. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is another highly-rumored character who could have been cut from the trailers, as well as other characters from the mainline MCU like the Young Avengers. Doomsday is shrouded in secrecy, so it only makes sense for the MCU’s secrecy to extend to the trailers.