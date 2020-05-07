Spider-Verse 2 Producer Drops Tease for Upcoming Sequel

✖

For tonight's Quarantine Watch Party ComicBook.com was able to secure co-directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman and producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord to take part in our unified viewing of the Oscar winning movie. Throughout the movie they shared stories from the making of the film, secret rules of the production, and influences from the pages of Marvel comics, but very few reveals about the upcoming sequel. Turns out, that was deliberate on their part, but the team confirmed that they're still actively working on the new movie and can't wait to share it with fans around the world in two years.

"We were reminded several times today NOT to say anything about it," Lord said to a fan when asked if they can reveal anything about the sequel. "I guess they know we can't be trusted. All I can say is... worked on it all day yesterday and had a ball. Watching this got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022."

The upcoming and highly anticipated sequel had previously scheduled for release on April 8, 2022 but was recently delayed by Sony to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. Though the film's release has been delayed by the coronavirus, Sony has been eager to tap into the animated film as a new franchise after the success of the first film.

We were reminded several times today NOT to say anything about it. I guess they know we can't be trusted. All I can say is... worked on it all day yesterday and had a ball. Watching this got me pumped for all the surprises in store for 2022 https://t.co/qW63xkdFYz — Phil Lord is staying home (@philiplord) May 7, 2020

In addition to a proper sequel to Spider-Verse, Sony is also developing a female-led spin-off as well. Lord and Miller have previously teased a whole lot of characters they'd want to introduce in subsequent features.

"I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

"I have to think about that," added Lord. "That's a good question that we haven't been asked before, which is why we're sitting here going, 'We don't have a good [answer]. We are like, 'Oh, wow. We're about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.'"

What are you hoping to see in a Spider-Verse sequel? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.