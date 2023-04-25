Spider-Man Spinoff Film Kraven the Hunter Confirmed to Be Rated R

The next live-action film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe just got a surprising update. On Monday, during Sony Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon, the first look at the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie was unleashed into the world. In the process, the presentation confirmed that Kraven the Hunter will be rated R — the first film in the franchise to get that honor, after both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were both rated PG-13.

"100% we considered it," Venom star Tom Hardy previously told ComicBook.com of the possibility of an R rating. "With all of these symbiotes, you know, you consider it. You read the comic books and it is extreme, but that's not what we're here to do. We came here to make a movie which, and correct me if I'm wrong, I mean, there's a law and a rule into creating a movie that's accessible to a lot of people, as well as that caters for everybody, including the hardcore fans. So I hope the hardcore fans at least take home that they look at Carnage and go, 'Yeah, I recognize Carnage from the comic books. I'm happy with that.' And yeah, no, we didn't bite everybody's head off, but we did stick a tongue down someone's throat pretty... and managed to come in at a level of rating which is reputable so that grandma can come but also I'll come watch it too."

What is Kraven the Hunter about?

In Kraven the Hunter, Russian immigrant Sergei Kravinoff is on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. The film will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven, Arana DeBose as Calypso, and Fred Heichinger as Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon. Christopher Abbott, Alessandro Nivola, Russell Crowe, and Levi Miller have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

"He is a hunter and from that world of hunting and there's so many aspects," Taylor-Johnson told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "What I love about that character is that what is he humanizing is that he has flaws, right? Kraven is a beautiful character. Sergei Kravinov is a beautiful character because it's someone who's really understanding themselves and has flaws. This is a character that was built ages ago and it's in a new time and era, but yeah, is he going to be the hunter that we all want to see? Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely."

What do you think of Kraven the Hunter being rated R? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Kraven the Hunter is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 6th.