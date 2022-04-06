Sam Raimi Comments on If He’d Work With Tobey Maguire on Spider-Man Again

Filmmaker Sam Raimi has already shocked audiences by returning to the world of Marvel decades after he delivered the groundbreaking Spider-Man, as he directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but Tobey Maguire’s return as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home has ignited theories about the actor reuniting with Raimi for another sequel, which the filmmaker isn’t ruling out. Raimi admitted that he might not currently have any plans, though with possibilities currently feeling limitless for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s an opportunity he’d be open to explore. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 4th.

“I’ve come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi shared with Fandango about a possible Spider-Man sequel. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a Spider-Man movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Longtime comic book fans will remember just how impossible it seemed that we could ever get another appearance of Maguire as Spider-Man, especially in a proper MCU film. The rights to the character had been purchased by Sony back in the ’90s, allowing them to develop the 2002 film, which became a massive success. After Spider-Man 3 in 2007, the concept was rebooted, though this occurred alongside the growing popularity of the MCU, with rights issues preventing the characters from crossing studio lines.

Now that Disney and Marvel Studios have made agreements to collaborate on Spider-Man films, No Way Home took full advantage of those opportunities by bringing back not only Maguire, but also The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Andrew Garfield for a dimension-spanning adventure. The overwhelmingly positive response to the actors’ returns has led many viewers to wonder if they could now get more outings as their respective versions of the Wall-Crawler, which would surely be made all the more exciting if Raimi returned to helm such a project.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Spider-Man franchise. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 4th.

