Spider-Man: Tom Holland Contract Rumors Have MCU Fans Buzzing
Tom Holland Spider-Man contract rumors have taken hold of Marvel social media. A report said that the MCU actor has signed a new deal yesterday, but nothing has been announced and other outlets are working to confirm the validity of that statement. But, that isn't going to stop Twitter users from preemptively celebrating the news and speculating how many projects the spectacular actor would be around for. While the fan interest in Holland appearing in Daredevil: Born Again and both upcoming Avengers movies, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. It feels that his Spidey will be around for whatever's waiting in Phase 5 of the MCU. All we can do is wait and enjoy these memes until Marvel Studios and Sony decide to tell the fans something. Check out the great posts down below!
In an interview with People Magazine, Holland didn't sound ready to hang up his tights. "I've loved every minute of it. I've been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It's been amazing," Holland explained. "And that's why for me, I don't want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man… I don't want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so."
Tom Holland has reportedly signed a new deal regarding Spider-Man 👀 pic.twitter.com/RLcsXchZr5— Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2022
Tom Holland's Spider-Man was reportedly to appear in the upcoming into the Spider-Verse sequal.. pic.twitter.com/0zGwcng1QH— Mørke Boyce (@BoyceRke) November 6, 2022
I see you all saying Tom Holland signed a deal and I, someone who has been in this live-action Spidey fight from the start (2002), am not getting my hopes up until that boy spoils it himself on Instagram.— Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 9, 2022
Tom Holland and Spider-Man is trending today I wonder why 🤔— MarvelStudios The Multiverse Saga (@Marvelfan2023) November 9, 2022
Manifesting that Tom Holland’s new deal with Sony includes him making a cameo in Daredevil: Born Again 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yic3q95NxA— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) November 9, 2022
Good morning to Tom Holland/his brand new contract and everyone who is happy for him 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ZgQgxURtkN— nini (@gilmour34) November 9, 2022
Tom Holland has signed a new deal with Sony-Marvel Studios for a new #SpiderMan Trilogy and more MCU appearances. pic.twitter.com/DQ1Aaowais— Marvel Stans Telugu (@Marvel_Stans) November 9, 2022
Woke up with this thought about the Tom Holland stuff:— Charles Murphy (@_CharlesMurphy) November 9, 2022
His return as Spidey has always seemed inevitable to me. Another trilogy and more MCU appearances have always seemed inevitable to me. I had absolutely no emotional response to the "news" yesterday.
The deatils of Tom Hollands new Spider-Man Deal:
Daredevil: Born Again
Spider-Man 4
The Kang Dynasty
Secret Wars
Spider-Man 5
Spider-Man 6
Zendaya and Jacob have not signed anything yet. #TomHolland #SpiderMan #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/RJUcy8GMol— Mirac (@GoodCBMtakes) November 8, 2022