Tom Holland Reveals He Might Be Ready to “Say Goodbye” to Spider-Man After No Way Home

Tom Holland has spent the last six years of his life playing Spider-Man for Sony and Marvel Studios. If it was up to Marvel fans, Holland would probably continue playing Peter Parker as long as he’s alive. People love his take on the iconic web-slinger, but Holland knows that good things can’t last forever. There has been no news of Holland stepping away from his work with Marvel just yet. That said, the young actor could see a future where he says goodbye sooner, rather than later. Could that exit come after Spider-Man: No Way Home?

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing,” Holland told People magazine. “And that’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man – but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

The actor added, “I don’t want to be responsible for holding back the next young person that comes in who deserves it just as much so.”

Holland went on to say that he’d like to see a different character that isn’t Peter Parker take on the main Spider mantle once he’s through with the role. After three iterations of Peter Parker in a row, Holland thinks the world is ready for something new.

“I would love to see a future of Spider-Man that’s more diverse – maybe you have a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman,” he said. “We’ve had three Spider-Mans in a row; we’ve all been the same. It’d be nice to see something different.”

Holland doesn’t seem like he’s planning to retire any time soon or anything like that, but starring in a Marvel franchise can certainly take its toll. When he’s done with Spider-Man, Holland wants to take a step back and focus on his life off-screen, perhaps starting a family of his own.

“I’ve spent the last six years being so focused on my career. I want to take a break and focus on starting a family and figuring out what I want to do outside of this world,” Holland said.

“I love kids. I can’t wait to be a dad – I can wait and I will, but I can’t wait! If I’m at a wedding or a party, I’m always at the kids’ table hanging out. My dad’s been such a great role model for me. I think I’ve got that from him. So I think I’d be a primary school teacher or something like that.”

