Spider-Man’s New Powers Officially Revealed in Brand New Day TV Spot

A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has officially revealed Peter Parker’s new super-powers. Something very strange is going on with Spider-Man’s powers in Brand New Day, and it doesn’t look to be a pleasant experience: all the evidence suggests Peter Parker is slowly losing track of his humanity, and he goes to Dr. Bruce Banner for help suppressing his mutating DNA. Most viewers are assuming this is tied to a comic book mutation where he turned into a literal Man-Spider, and now a new TV spot has given us a thrilling look at the powers he’s developing.

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The new “Powers” TV spot showcases Spider-Man’s powers, opening with Peter trying to encourage schoolkids to have their vaccinations. It goes wrong, though, when the needle is unexpectedly unable to penetrate Spider-Man’s skin – indicating his skin has become more durable than ever before. Delightfully, the kids suggest he’s going through “spider-puberty.”

Spider-Man in a classroom teaching children not to be afraid of Needles in ‘SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY’ pic.twitter.com/DB39JhCqRc — Spidey’s Source (@SpideysSource) June 21, 2026

At that point, we get a voice-over summarizing Spider-Man’s new powers:

Organic webs

Heightened senses

Increased agility

This builds on previous trailers, which confirmed he possesses superior strength, superior agility, heightened senses, and enhanced perception.

How Powerful is Spider-Man Becoming in Brand New Day?

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is certainly becoming more powerful, although it’s difficult to measure any of these; some of these powers are enhancements on Spider-Man’s already-superhuman baseline, making them pretty hard to evaluate. That said, the tough skin – which bends a needle – is one of the biggest indicators of a major change. The MCU’s Spider-Man has taken some beatings over the years, and he’s often wound up looking very much the worse for wear; but now his body is adapting, meaning it will be much harder to hurt Spider-Man.

You’d expect the tougher skin to result in reduced sense of touch, which might mean Spider-Man’s sensory mutations compensate for this. Interestingly, the “Powers” TV spot features a moment in which Spider-Man faces off against the Hand, and it looks as though the film showcases his enhanced senses and reflexes in a rather fun way; the ninjas appear to be moving slower, while he’s in real-time. This is a smart way of showcasing speed, while anchoring viewers in Spider-Man’s own perception of reality. We’ve frequently seen shots of Spider-Man with black eyes, which may mean his enhanced senses are at work.

Beyond the skin, Spider-Man’s organic webs are the other prominent mutation. Peter knows organic webs are a possibility – he met an alternate-universe variant who possessed them in Spider-Man: No Way Home – but he never expected to develop the powers himself. This is a major biological mutation, because his body must be creating the webs through some sort of biochemical process, akin to a real spider’s. It’s possible Bruce Banner’s scans will explain the webs in greater detail.

The interesting question, of course, is just why Spider-Man is mutating in the first place. Trailers have already teased that Spider-Man is resistant to the film’s mystery villain, and even able to detect them; this seems remarkably coincidental, and may suggest Spider-Man’s body is spontaneously mutating in response to an emerging predator. While trailers have suggested Sadie Sink’s mystery character (generally believed to be Jean Grey) is an antagonist, that’s likely misdirection, and we’ll only learn the truth when the film releases.

What are you most looking forward to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Spidey fans are saying.