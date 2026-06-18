How Powerful the MCU’s Spider-Man Is Compared To Hulk

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally giving us the Hulk versus Spider-Man match-up we’ve always loved from the comics. Comic book fans have always loved a good versus match, and Spider-Man and the Hulk have traditionally had one of the best. That’s largely because there’s a “David and Goliath” element to it, with Spider-Man completely outmatched. I’ll never forget one comic where an outraged Spider-Man ran out of patience, stopped holding back, and launched a staggering blow that didn’t even make the Hulk blink (but hurt Peter’s fist).

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We’ve never seen this dynamic in the MCU before, though. That’s because the Hulk was offworld when Spider-Man’s career began as a hero; he only returned in Avengers: Infinity War, soon morphing into the “Professor Hulk” persona. Marvel’s approach to the Hulk has been ridiculously inconsistent, partly for out-of-universe reasons related to the distribution rights, but it means we haven’t seen the Hulk in an actual versus match since 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Which, frankly, is an almost criminal under-use of the Jade Giant.

Spider-Man Versus the Hulk is Finally Becoming a Reality

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The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer finally gave us the Hulk we’ve been waiting for: a savage antagonist, launching a comic-book-style thunderclap that blasts Spider-Man away through the air. The trailer seems to imply the Hulk is possessed by the film’s mysterious body-hopping villain (who may or may not be Sadie Sink’s even more mysterious character). But trailers are made to conceal as much as they reveal, which means I’d recommend caution when it comes to assessing this; the reality may be very different.

Frankly, in the comics, there have been many occasions where Bruce Banner himself has become the main villain – even serving as an outright evil mastermind on occasion. Canonically, Bruce has Dissociative Identity Disorder, and his various Hulk mutations are associated with entirely different personalities. There have long been reports of a new Hulk aspect in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, so this would fit. Spider-Man could even be talking to Banner himself when he says he won’t get away with this, rather than any force possessing him.

So How Would a Spider-Man Versus Hulk Fight Go in the MCU?

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Different Hulk aspects have traditionally been associated with very different powersets, which makes it very hard to predict how an MCU fight could go; the Hulk could well be powered-up (he’s unlikely to be powered down), while Spider-Man’s own powers are fluctuating in Brand New Day. That said, assuming power levels equivalent to pre-Professor Hulk and the typical MCU Spider-Man, Peter Parker is vastly outmatched. The Hulk is a powerhouse on a scale he has simply never fought before.

The easiest point of reference is Avengers: Age of Ultron, where an out-of-control Hulk went on the rampage. Banner and Stark had developed specific “Hulkbuster” armor to restrain the Hulk in this kind of eventuality, and it proved tremendously effective – but at a heavy cost. This dedicated Hulkbuster armor was able to take blows that would have killed Spider-Man, dealt physical attacks that far outstripped the wall-crawler, and had the necessary equipment to get the battle away from civilians (in theory). It was also trashed during the fight.

Spider-Man does, however, have two notable advantages in a fight: his spider-sense and his superhuman agility. Spider-Man’s spider-sense means he can predict any direct attack, and his agility allows him to evade the Hulk’s blows for an extended period of time. His spider-sense appears to be amplified in Brand New Day, which should help. The problem, though, is that the Hulk can simply resort to radial attacks like the thunderclap seen in the trailer, and those may even be more painful for Spider-Man if his other senses – such as hearing – are amplified as well.

Realistically, in any fight between the two, Spider-Man will have one goal: take it out into the open, where his agility and maneuverability allow him to draw it out. Once he’s out in the open, he’ll then try to lead the Hulk away from populated areas, thus containing the damage from their fight. This kind of approach is usually possible when the Hulk is focused, but a possessed Hulk (or a different alter) may recognize the simple strategies in play, and act against them. Note the thunder-clap attack in the trailer is used while Spider-Man is in an enclosed space and running away, presumably trying to lead the Hulk outside.

Is There Any Way Spider-Man Can Beat the Hulk?

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures

This doesn’t mean Spider-Man is about to be crushed underfoot by the Hulk, though – as proven by the very fact he’s survived countless Hulk fights in the comics. This is usually because Spider-Man is smart in his own right, a genius who can think his way out of otherwise impossible situations. When fiction gives us a David versus Goliath match-up, always expect David to find a way. In fact, Spider-Man has a history of beating villains who give the Hulk a run for his money, usually be out-thinking them. He’s sometimes managed to get the Hulk to change back (once through using a knock, knock joke of all things).

It’s also worth remembering Sadie Sink’s mystery character. We’re all generally assuming she’s actually Jean Grey; there are certainly some Jean Grey power effects in the latest trailer, and others would be added by CGI. In the comics, Jean is an Omega level psychic who’s been able to enter the Hulk’s mind and shut him down on occasion, albeit with great difficulty. Spider-Man is well known for his team-ups, and it would be a delight to see him work with allies against an out of control Hulk for an even more spectacular match-up.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens in theaters on July 31.

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