Spider-Man: Brand New Day Officially Turns Bruce Banner Into an X-Men Replacement

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has given Bruce Banner a major new role originally occupied by one key X-Men member. It’s hard to believe that, after 19 years, we’re finally getting the kind of Hulk fight comic book readers have always loved. The latest Brand New Day trailer unveiled the Savage Hulk, with Bruce Banner (apparently) falling under the control of a major body-hopping villain. We’re finally getting the kind of David versus Goliath match-up we’ve seen so many times before, with Spider-Man outmatched by the Hulk.

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As exciting as the Hulk may be, there’s also something pretty surprising about Bruce Banner’s role. Spider-Man’s powers are acting up, his DNA spontaneously mutating, and Peter goes to Banner for help. It’s reasonable to assume Banner is lecturing at MIT, which is where Ned Leeds and MJ are attending; that would neatly explain why the titanic trio is reunited. But the trailer also sets up Bruce Banner as an ally to another group: Damage Control, an organization who promise to be the first villains of the Mutant Saga.

Damage Control Plays a Major Role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Introduced in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Damage Control began life as a partnership between the Department of Defense and Stark Industries. Damage Control was originally created to do clean-up in the aftermath of superhero battles, but has evolved into the group responsible for policing superhero activities in the US. We’ve seen them in various MCU TV shows, ranging from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to Wonder Man, and they increasingly seem more than a little sinister: in fact, Wonder Man revealed Damage Control consider some superhumans “assets” to be used to further their mission.

You can immediately see why Damage Control is a potential enemy for the X-Men as Marvel moves on into the Mutant Saga. Brand New Day underlines the point, putting a Z-list X-Men villain in charge; the movie features The Severance‘s Tramell Tillman as William “Bill” Metzger. In the comics, Metzger ran the Anti-Mutant Militia, and was involved in setting up the Sentinel program. There’s absolutely no way this is a coincidence, especially given all the evidence X-Men themes are redolent in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But, surprisingly, there’s a subtle hint in the trailer that Bruce Banner may be tied to all this.

Bruce Banner Has Invented Major Anti-Mutant Technology

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Brand New Day secretly hides a major anti-X-Men weapon. When Spider-Man goes to see Bruce Banner, he asks him about technology he’s developed to “suppress mutating DNA.” It’s how Banner has reverted to his human form, suppressing the Hulk, and Peter hopes it can deal with whatever’s going on with his powers. This builds on previous ideas developed in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but this time attentive viewers have spotted one key detail: Banner’s tech has a Stark Industries logo, displayed in quite a prominent location. The implication is that Banner’s gone corporate.

Stark Industries has a head-start when it comes to superhero technology, given its past association with Iron Man and the Avengers. SI was originally partnered with Damage Control back during Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its superhero tech wound up under investigation after No Way Home. We’ve got anti-mutant technology developed in coordination with a company associated with Damage Control, an organisation now led by a character known for leading an anti-mutant militia and supporting Sentinel technology. It’s not hard to join the dots here.

Bruce Banner is Occupying an X-Men Hero’s Role

Here’s where things get really interesting, though: Bruce Banner is playing the role once occupied by a prominent member of the X-Men. In the comics, the mutant inventor named Forge has the power to essentially create anything he can imagine; it’s an ability that often goes wrong, because when an idea comes to him, he can’t help but make it. Forge worked as a government contractor, and was hired to create technology that neutralized mutant powers. This led to the creation of inhibitor technology, which became key to the Apartheid state of Genosha; in a tragic twist, one of his power-neutralizing weapons wound up used on the woman he loved, Storm.

There’s a certain irony to this. We have the beginning of the Mutant Saga, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day clearly serving as setup. On the other hand, we have an actual X-Men character’s role subtly written out and replaced with Bruce Banner, to help establish ties between the past MCU and its mutant force. It’s easy to see why Marvel made this decision – not least because it logically sets up phenomenal twists for Bruce Banner’s future role – but it certainly raises questions about what the MCU could later do with Forge himself.

What are you most looking forward to in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Do you think that it’s going to beat No Way Home’s box office earnings? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other Spidey fans are saying.