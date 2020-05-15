Spiral: From the Book of Saw - Fans Are Tortured Over Year-Long Delay on Original Release Date
Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the long-running Saw franchise and the first starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, was to open May 15 before Lionsgate delayed the horror-mystery until May 21, 2021, amid the coronavirus crisis. In this new chapter, detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella), working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), become unwittingly entrapped in a mysterious killer's morbid game as they investigate a series of grisly murders.
A loose sequel directed by three-time franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV) and penned by Jigsaw screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, Spiral is again produced by franchise veterans Mark Burg and Oren Koules and series co-creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell as executive producers.
Spiral would have opened against Warner Bros.' animated Scoob!, instead released directly to premium video on demand as movie theaters remain shuttered, and would have released two weeks into the run of Marvel Studios' Black Widow, similarly postponed from its May 1 opening to November 6, 2020.
In a statement announcing the year-long delay, Lionsgate said, "We understand and share your disappointment. We appreciate your continued support and hope you stay safe during this difficult time."
Spiral was supposed to open at Midnight tonight! I'm bummed we won't be there together. BUT ONLY 371 DAYS UNTIL IT'S IN THEATERS!!! (Sigh) pic.twitter.com/k254f6bVV5— Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) May 14, 2020
371 days to wait wow why so far away.— Andy. ghost hunter. (@uktraindriver) May 14, 2020
Today is May 15th and on this day we should have gotten Spiral from the book of Saw. But however because of the Coronavirus it's now being released May 21, 2021. Great a whole year to wait to watch. Just fucking great. #saw #Spiral pic.twitter.com/5l8H7TuyoC— Henry Reinoso (@HenryReinoso8) May 15, 2020
371 days is total bs though— Kyle Ord (@TheRealKyleOrd) May 15, 2020
Ah, man... Spiral: From The Book of Saw was supposed to open today. I was looking forward to that movie.— Art And Odd (@artandodd) May 15, 2020
Spiral forcing us to suffer a longer wait than any other franchise delay makes it already a very worthy entry into the Saw series.— GallyG 🌷 (@CharlotteCKT) May 14, 2020
I don't want to hear anything about #SCOOBMovieNight. Today should have belonged to #Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Now it's delayed a year. Some BS right there.— Meldrick Carter (@HarvestlandBook) May 15, 2020
Hey 2020, we are taking it all back in 2021. #Spiral @Saw pic.twitter.com/ynnUALxnrQ— Link1709 (@Link1709) May 15, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.