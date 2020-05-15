Spiral: From the Book of Saw - Fans Are Tortured Over Year-Long Delay on Original Release Date

Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the ninth installment in the long-running Saw franchise and the first starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, was to open May 15 before Lionsgate delayed the horror-mystery until May 21, 2021, amid the coronavirus crisis. In this new chapter, detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Rock) and rookie partner William Schenk (Max Minghella), working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), become unwittingly entrapped in a mysterious killer's morbid game as they investigate a series of grisly murders.

A loose sequel directed by three-time franchise director Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV) and penned by Jigsaw screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, Spiral is again produced by franchise veterans Mark Burg and Oren Koules and series co-creators James Wan and Leigh Whannell as executive producers.

Spiral would have opened against Warner Bros.' animated Scoob!, instead released directly to premium video on demand as movie theaters remain shuttered, and would have released two weeks into the run of Marvel Studios' Black Widow, similarly postponed from its May 1 opening to November 6, 2020.

In a statement announcing the year-long delay, Lionsgate said, "We understand and share your disappointment. We appreciate your continued support and hope you stay safe during this difficult time."