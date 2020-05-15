Here's How Watch the Scoob! Movie Online Starting Today

(Photo: Warner Bros / SCOOB!)

The Warner Bros. animated film Scoob!, which based on the iconic Scooby-Doo franchise, is skipping theaters and coming directly to video on demand services starting today, May 15th. Much like Universal did with Trolls World Tour, Warner Bros. is hoping to get around coronavirus-related theater closures by bringing an animated film directly to families that could use a little distraction while stuck at home. To that end, Scoob! is now available to rent and buy online. Here are the best places to watch it...

Where to Watch: Scoob! is available to rent for $19.99 and buy for $24.99 regardless of whether you choose SD, HD, or 4K resolutions. A breakdown of your options is available below. Beyond that, you'll find a list of special features that are included with the purchased film, Blu-ray details, details about the movie, and more.

Bonus Content (Purchase Only):

Bloopers - Animation takes years to create and along the way, there are a lot of ADR sessions which means there's a lot of ADR bloopers and funny moments! In this piece, see some of the outtakes, funny moments and banter between the cast and Tony.

Chef Shaggy -Shaggy makes one of his famous sandwiches and then Shaggy and Scooby devour it.

Dastardly in Peru - Dastardly finds the first paw of Cerberus.

Dastardly Kidnaps the Gang - The Mystery Inc. Gang thinks they have a solid plan to capture Dastardly...but it doesn't go as expected.

Escape from Island - Mystery Inc. and Falcon Force team together to get off the island!

How To Draw Scooby-Doo - Director Tony Cervone teaches us how to draw Scooby on an iPad Pro, all while giving insight into all that went into putting him on the big screen.

Inside Scooby and Shaggy's Minds - Dee Dee Skyes goes into the minds of Scooby and Shaggy and is surprised by what she finds there.

Mischievous Mustache - Dastardly finds himself battling the mischievous mustache of his.

Night Hounds - When the gates of the underworld open, a horde of night hounds are unleashed.

Operation Maximum Candy with Minimum Effort - Shaggy shows Scooby-Doo how to get the maximum amount of candy with minimum effort.

Puppies!! - In what can only be described as the most loveable video ever, we get to see some fun outtakes of the cast playing with some of the most adorable puppies ever. Prepare yourselves, it's about to get cute.

Shaggy Gets a New Friend - Shaggy meets a special ape for the first time.

Shaggy and Scooby Meet - Shaggy is sad he doesn't have any friends and goes to adopt Scooby-Doo.

Deleted Scenes

Blu-ray: If you're interested in owning Scoob! on Blu-ray, pre-orders are live on Amazon via the following links:

About the Film: In Scoob, "With hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever -- a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-pocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined."

Scoob is directed by Tony Cervone from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman. The film's voice cast includes original Scooby-Doo voice Frank Welker, with Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried as the Scooby gang. The film also features Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan as other Hanna-Barbera animated characters.

