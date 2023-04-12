Princess and the Frog Star Reprising Role for Disney's Splash Mountain Replacement

As Splash Mountain makes the transition into Tiana's Bayou Adventure, another one of the beloved stars from The Princess and the Frog is officially joining the upcoming Disney Parks attraction. Splash Mountain is being reworked into a new attraction based on The Princess and the Frog, and will serve as a continuation of that film's story. This week. Disney announced the closure date for Splash Mountain in Disneyland, as well as the news that Jenifer Lewis will be lending her voice to the new attraction.

Lewis voiced the wise Mama Odie in The Princess and the Frog back in 2009, and this new ride will bring her back to the role. She's joining other returning cast members Bruno Campos, Michael Leon Wooley, and Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Tiana herself.

"As depicted in a newly released rendering, Mama Odie jokes with guests along their journey after a special display of her magic," reads a statement from Disney. "The two-hundred-year-old Bayou Fairy Godmother, with her eccentric belongings and seeing eye snake, Juju, is comically eccentric, yet wise and all knowing, throughout the adventure. We're so delighted that legendary actress Jenifer Lewis, who starred as the voice of Mama Odie in Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Princess and the Frog, is once again returning to her role for the attraction."

The Splash Mountain attractions in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World are being converted to Tiana's Bayou Adventure, set to open in 2024. The version of the ride in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom closed permanently back in January, while the one in Disneyland has remained operational. Now we know the Disneyland ride will be closing on May 31st to begin construction.

In addition to the return of popular characters from The Princess and the Frog, Tiana's Bayou Adventure will also be including some brand new faces. Familiar music from the movie will be present, as will some original music developed for the attraction.

At this time, Disney hasn't announced a specific opening date for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, just that it will open in both parks at some point in 2024.