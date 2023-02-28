Josh Gad Takes Over as Jungle Cruise Skipper at Disneyland

Actor Josh Gad became a major success thanks to voicing Olaf in Frozen, which opened the door for a number of compelling opportunities, but the actor may have scored his best gig yet by dropping by Disneyland's Jungle Cruise to serve as the ride's Skipper for the day. As seen in the below video, Gad had no trouble embracing the comedic town of the experience, delivering the jokes and wisecracks that Disney enthusiasts have grown to love over the years, confirming that he could pursue an entirely new career as a permanent Skipper if he opted to leave Hollywood behind. You can check out the hilarious video below.

Disney Parks described the video, "Josh Gad takes on the role of a Disneyland Jungle Cruise Skipper, taking guests on a wild ride through the jungle. Watch as he navigates through the treacherous waters, and keeps guests entertained with his quick-witted humor and sarcastic comments, adding a whole new level of fun to the ride. Whether you're a Disney fan or just looking for a good laugh, this video is a must-watch."

The Jungle Cruise opened back in 1955, with the ride meant to capture the majesty of the various Disney-produced nature films that took viewers to lands they might never visit to see wildlife that needed to be seen to be believed. The easygoing adventure initially aimed to be more educational than exciting, but as the years went by, the tone of the experience opted to embrace more laughs.

Since the '60s, the Jungle Cruise has been known for the variety of puns and wisecracks delivered by each Skipper, making it one of the more beloved attractions at Disney.

Proving how passionate fans were about the experience, the Jungle Cruise film was brought to life starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt in 2021. While the film initially struggled with release-date delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, shortly after it ultimately hit theaters, The Walt Disney Company confirmed that they were moving forward with a follow-up, which would see the returns of Johnson and Blunt.

Based on how well Gad pulled off his duties as Skipper, we won't be surprised to see him joining the adventure. Stay tuned for details on the Jungle Cruise sequel.

Do you think Gad should get involved in the Jungle Cruise franchise? Let us know in the comments!