Giant David Hasselhoff Surf Board From Spongebob Movie Up For Auction

SpongeBob SquarePants the Movie’s version of David Hasselhoff is up for auction right now. Live Auctioneers has the prop listed as “Big Dave”, and that distinction could not be more apt. Diligent Auction Services helped get this 14-foot-long model onto the web and the current bidding rests at $100,000 at the time of writing. Fans will remember how much of a trip it was to see the famous actor turn up in the animated feature. (As himself no less!) The 2004 film is still beloved by fans and even spawned a video game tie-in that communities still play. There’s no word on if you can actually surf on the back of the Baywatch star’s mannequin, but for more than $100,000 you would be welcome to try. That ride was one of the most memorable parts of the SpongeBob Movie as the characters made a daring trip on the back of the Hoff.

Funnily enough, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run was supposed to debut in 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic put all of that on ice. In a conversation with Looper, Tim Hill spoke about the challenges that the project was facing from all sides. Normalcy was hard to come by in the past 12 months. The Nicktoon’s latest movie was just another project that hit a skid in 2020.

"It's terrible. I was hoping for a big fanfare and a great premiere and seeing all the people I worked with, and doing a cast and crew screening, being able to at least thank people, which never happened," Hill said. "It was just what we're doing now, like, 'Bye. Movie's over.' It didn't feel natural, for sure."

ViacomCBS had a statement ready when the movie got pushed.

“We are thrilled to have The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS,” Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS and president and CEO of ViacomCBS Digital said earlier in the year. “This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.”

