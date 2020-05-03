Kids' Choice Awards 2020: SpongeBob SquarePants Wins Favorite Animated Series

✖

SpongeBob SquarePants brought home another blimp to add to the collection at the Kids Choice Awards 2020 Celebrate Together. Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke accepted the award on behalf of the show. Kenny is the voice of SpongeBob and Fagerbakke voices Patrick Star. It’s been a great year for the little sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea. The acclaimed musical featuring the character has been nominated for a slew of Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book, Best Original Score, Best Male Leading Performance, Best Male Featured Role, Best Scenic Design, Best Costume Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Orchestrations.

For Favorite Animated Series, the other nominees were: ALVIN!!! and the Chipmunks, Teen Titans Go!, The Amazing World of Gumball, The Loud House, and The Simpsons. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has had to slowdown on SpongeBob, but there is a spin-off series coming to Netflix. While nothing has been announced concerning it, the companies are stoked for the opportunity.

Today in Nickstory: May 1, 1999: It’s a very important day in Nickstory as SpongeBob SquarePants premiered as a sneak preview after the 1999 Kids Choice Awards! Here’s how “Help Wanted” aired on this night! pic.twitter.com/7hauE49VCI — Nickstory Archives (@NickstoryWiki) May 1, 2020

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” Netflix vice president of original animation Melissa Cobb explained in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” Brian Robbins, President, Nickelodeon said. “The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially. The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

