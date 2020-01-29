The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run TV Spot for Super Bowl 2020 Released

SpongeBob SquarePants has become a bonafide icon for generations of fans, spanning a beloved Nickelodeon animated series, multiple films, and countless video games and other tie-in media. The latest extension, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, is set to celebrate the franchise’s recent 20th anniversary — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. Paramount has released the latest bit of footage for the new film, which is expected to also air during the forthcoming Super Bowl. You can check it out below.

The film, which appears to be loosely inspired by the 2005 episode “Gary Comes Home”, will follow the titular sponge as he searches for his pet snail. That episode followed Spongebob’s search for Gary, who was eventually found to be unintentionally adopted by Granny (Amy Poehler), a seemingly-ordinary woman who secretly had a sadistic love for eating snails. It’s safe to assume that the movie won’t follow this exact plotline (especially with a much longer runtime to tell its story), but the marketing has hinted at a focus on SpongeBob and Gary’s relationship.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are also elements of the film’s original title and concept, The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, apparent in the film’s marketing. Namely, it looks like the film will feature flashback sequences from before the events of the series, portraying SpongeBob and possibly those in his orbit as young children. In June of last year, a Kamp Koral prequel series was officially ordered by Nickelodeon, so it looks like there’s still more of SpongeBob’s origin story to tell.

Tom Kenny will once again voice SpongeBob SquarePants, and he’s joined by returning franchise stars Bill Fagerbakke, Clancy Brown, Lori Alan, Rodger Bumpass, and Carolyn Lawrence. Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, and Reggie Watts have also joined the cast in undisclosed roles, with Keanu Reeves cast as a talking tumbleweed. Long-time SpongeBob writer Tom Hill directs the new film and Hans Zimmer will provide the score.

What do you think of the latest look at The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On the Run? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run will be released in May of 2020.