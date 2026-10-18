Star Teases A24’s “Crazy” Secret Vampire Movie That’s Bridesmaids Meets Sinners

Arkasha Stevenson, one of the minds behind Legion and Briarpatch, as well as her directorial debut, 2024’s terrifying The First Omen, which is lauded as one of the best horror movies in recent years, is about to make another big splash in the world of horror, this time with a vampire movie boasting a stacked cast filled with the kind of weirdos who can be trusted to bring its decidedly wild, though incredibly secret, plot to life. And one of those stars, Hunter Schafer, is pulling back the curtain just the tiniest bit to tell audiences what they can expect—and it sounds genuinely insane.

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Schafer, who starred as Gretchen in the recent horror film Cuckoo, as well as Jules in the wildly popular HBO drama Euphoria, will also be front and center in the as-yet unnamed A24 vampire horror film that Stevenson is bringing to life. While at the Academy Museum Gala, Schafer was asked whether there was an existing horror franchise she’d like to dip her toe into. But instead of an existing project, the actor mentioned Stevenson’s project, saying, “Earlier this year I just did a vampire movie. I’m so excited about it. It might be my favorite thing I’ve ever filmed.”

A24’s Upcoming Vampire Movie is “Bat-Sh*t Crazy”

Image courtesy of A24

“Because it is batshit crazy. Me and my fellow actresses also got to act in sort of this batshit crazy way,” she elaborated when asked why this was her favorite project that she’s worked on so far. What little is known about the plot centers around the events of a bachelor party that goes horribly wrong, spiraling into terror as the night goes on. As for whether Schafer will play a vampire, that’s still being kept tightly under wraps. “I wonder if I’m allowed to say that. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say it because there’s literally, like, nothing. Right now on IMDb it’s called Untitled A24 Project. So I fear—I don’t know if I can give anything away. I don’t want to get in trouble either, but I, like, would tell you everything about it.”

Filming has already wrapped, and Ari Aster, who directed Midsommar and Hereditary, is listed as an executive producer. Stevenson also co-wrote the screenplay with Tim Smith, with whom she collaborated on The First Omen. Starring in the film are some seriously recognizable names, especially for horror fans, including Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games, Five Nights at Freddy’s), Emma Corrin (Nosferatu, The Crown), Caleb Landry Jones (Byzantium), Havana Rose Liu (No Exit), Whitmer Thomas (The Civil Dead), and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me). Fans of House of the Dragon can also expect to see a familiar face in Fabien Frankel, who will round out the cast. And while all of this is incredibly exciting, we’re unfortunately still waiting for a release date announcement.