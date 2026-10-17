Bill Paxton’s Overlooked Horror Movie Is Quietly One of His Best (& It Has a Killer Twist)

The late Bill Paxton was a fan-favorite actor with roles in several high-profile movies. His breakout came in the 1986 James Cameron movie Aliens, where his dialogue, “Game over, man,” remains one of the most quoted lines in movie history. From there, he had iconic roles in Near Dark as the evil vampire Severen, Tombstone as the younger Morgan Earp, and Twister as storm chaser Bill Harding. By 2001, he had made his name and was an in-demand actor who decided that he wanted to try his hand at directing. That led him to his directorial debut, an underrated and overlooked horror release that is among the best horror movies he actually appeared in.

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In 2001, Paxton directed the horror movie Frailty, and it is a movie that more people need to know about. The movie stars Paxton as a father who takes his two young sons on excursions where they kill people whom he claims are demons. The movie then jumps between the past and the present day, where a man calling himself Fenton Meiks (Matthew McConaughey) explains the story of his childhood to FBI Agent Wesley Doyle (Powers Boothe), a law enforcement officer chasing a serial killer who might be Fenton’s brother, Adam.

Frailty Remains an Underrated Horror Masterpiece

Image Courtesy of Lions Gate Films

Frailty opens with a man named Fenton Meiks arriving at FBI Agent Wesley Doyle’s Dallas office and telling the law enforcement officer that he believes his brother, Adam, is the man behind the God’s Hand serial killer that Doyle is investigating. Fenton then said that his brother died by suicide and that he buried him in a rose garden in their hometown of Thurman, Texas. When Doyle finds out that Fenton did steal his brother’s body, Fenton begins to explain his childhood to the FBI agent as they set out to go to where he buried his brother to gather some evidence.

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The movie has slightly religious undertones when it comes to the horror. Bill Paxton delivers an incredible role as the father who tells his sons that they are doing God’s work. He explains that God gave him the power to see when a human is possessed by a demon. God then sent an angel to explain that it is up to him to kill the people to save their souls, release them from the demon, and end that creature’s threat on Earth. The fact that his two children are very young makes this almost a form of child abuse, as it seems this father is leading them into lives as serial killers, which is what he appears to be. It all ends when Fenton kills his own father when he brings a new victim home, then buries his dad in the rose garden.

The movie is a Southern Gothic horror movie, and it is a dark tale about a man reliving his childhood trauma, with that childhood playing out as the most important part of the movie. The best part about the story is that it is all set up as a man who was forced to do terrible things when he was a child, and who is seemingly finally escaping from it as an adult. The moment that he approaches the FBI agent and unburdens his soul about what happened seemed to be the moment he was finally putting this darkness behind him. However, that isn’t what this movie is about, and there are two twists at the ending that shake everything up.

Frailty’s Two Twists Help This Movie Stand Out

Image Courtesy of Lions Gate Films

The twists in this movie were both brutal and changed everything about what the viewers watched. When the two men reach the rose garden, that is when Fenton reveals that he is actually Adam, and it was his brother whom he killed and buried in the rose garden with his dad. Not only that, but he did tell the truth when he said his brother was the God’s Hand serial killer, as he has been killing people for years, while Adam followed his father’s mission to only kill demons. The rose garden is full of graves. That is when Adam touches Doyle and sees that Doyle killed his own mother. Adam says Doyle was on his father’s original list, kills the FBI agent, and buries him in the garden.

This is a horror movie that leaves things open for the viewer to decide whether Adam, and his father before him, could really see demons. The viewer sees the demon inside of Doyle before Adam kills him, but this could be seeing through Adam’s eyes or seeing the truth for what it is. The movie also shows that all video footage of Adam going to Doyle’s office was obscured by static, almost as if God were protecting his agent of death. The last twist comes when another agent goes to tell the sheriff of Thurman, Texas, about the God’s Hand killer, and it is none other than Adam himself. With that final shot, Bill Paxton finished his brilliant horror masterpiece.

Have you seen Frailty? If so, what are your memories of this Bill Paxton horror movie? Let us know in the comments below.