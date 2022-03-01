Star Trek 4 Star Zoe Saldana Speaks Out on Making New Film Without Anton Yelchin

Earlier this month, it was announced that a fourth Star Trek film was in the works at Paramount with the film from producer J.J. Abrams set to see Matt Shakman direct and looking to reunite the cast from 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg. Sadly, there is one cast member who will be absent in Star Trek 4, Anton Yelchin who passed away in 2016. Now, Saldana is speaking out on making the next film in the franchise without Yelchin, calling the experience bittersweet but saying that making the film is a way to keep the actor alive in their hearts.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of The Adam Project, Saldana described the cast as a family and remembered Yelchin as being a devoted artist and Star Trek fan.

“We’re excited. Obviously, it’s bittersweet because we are coming together for a fourth time and one of us is no longer with us with Anton’s passing, but we honestly feel that going back and keeping the Star Trek family together is a way to really keep him alive in our thoughts and our hearts because he was such a fan,” Saldana said. “And he was such a devoted artist to the craft and also to Star Trek. So, it would be great to get to go back to work and get to, you know, be together with the gang.”

Yelchin died in June 2016 in a tragic accident at the age of 27. His death occurred between the filming and release of Star Trek Beyond and a title card with the words “For Anton” was added to the film ahead of the end credits. Abrams has said that Yelchin’s character, Pavel Chekov, will not be recast in future films.

As for Star Trek 4, there aren’t a lot of details about the film just yet, though Abrams has indicated that shooting will begin by the end of the year and that the film will feature both original cast and some new characters as well.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new Star Trek film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”