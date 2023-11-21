Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Says New Movie Isn't What She Expected
Daisy Ridley is getting excited over her Star Wars return.
Little is known about the future of the Star Wars franchise outside of its biggest bullet points. One of those bullet points is a film featuring the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, set sometime after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as she rebuilds the Jedi Order. The film, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, is set some 15 years of the fall of the First Order and Sith, and it's a storyline that's getting Ridley excited.
"I will tell you, Steve, when I saw you in Park City, I had not been approached. I was asked some, not by you, but I was asked something when I was there and strangely, people were asking me stuff and I was like, 'No, I'm not doing another one.' Then it all happened after I came back," Ridley said in a new chat with Collider.
That's when she added her return, and what's she found out about the film so far, isn't what she expected. That's a prospect that excites her, the actor added.
"It was such a nice reception. I was shitting myself before I went on stage, because no one knew I was going to that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, bar like Kathy [Kennedy] and there were a couple of people. I was so nervous," the Rise of Skywalker alumnus continued. "It was such a wonderful reception. I'm very excited. The story is really cool. I'm waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don't have any other updates. It's not what I expected, but I'm very excited."
For now, Ridley says the storyline is for one film and not a trilogy or another version of extended storytelling.
"I know the storyline for one film. That's not to say that that's all it is, but that's what I was told about. And I imagine it will be the next film, I think," the actor concluded. "I mean, again, I don't know, post strikes and everything, how quickly everything will start up again. But yes, so far, I know the story of one film and I think people will be very excited."
Ridley's next Star Wars film has yet to set a release date.