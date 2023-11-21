Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Hopeful for Season 2

This year's writers' and actors' strikes slowed the development on a number of projects in Hollywood, and while Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Ahsoka is one of the projects that saw complications, star Natasha Liu Bordizzo is hopeful that the debut season was only the beginning of her development on the live-action Sabine Wren. While this batch of episodes saw Rosario Dawson's titular Ahsoka start to train Sabine in the ways of the Force, Bordizzo would like to see her character evolve even further in regards to that mystical connection. While a Season 2 hasn't officially been announced, Bordizzo is only one member of Ahsoka's production who is hopeful for more episodes.

"The Force, and Sabine trying to achieve use of the Force, was such a metaphor for me of trying to achieve that groundedness in real life. It just made me laugh," Bordizzo recalled to Vanity Fair of her character replicating her own experiences. "A lot of the time I would read the episodes and be like, 'I can relate to that.' Obviously, I'm not trying to achieve the Force, but it's all related."

She continued, "Hopefully that can evolve ... It didn't have enough time to evolve that much in Season 1, because as you're learning about these characters, they're also going through crazy upheaval and war and problems. So we'll see where that goes."

Part of what took audiences by surprise about this development in the relationship between Ahsoka and Sabine is that, in Star War Rebels, there wasn't much evidence that Sabine had any connection to the Force whatsoever. By the time we reunited with the characters in the Ahsoka premiere, it was clear that their relationship to one another had deteriorated, though their reunion helped signify that, in the galaxy far, far away, it was entirely possible to develop and hone that connection with the Force even if you weren't part of a famous lineage.

Between reports, rumors, and confirmed projects, the only definitive adventure on the horizon that is set to unfold during the time of The New Republic is a movie that is being developed by Dave Filoni, which is confirmed to bring together narrative threads from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. Due to the impact of the strikes, it's unclear if a Season 2 could be expected or if elements of a planned Season 2 could be integrated into Filoni's movie, but with no timeline given for that movie, we could still get more seasons of these various TV shows before that film comes to fruition.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Star Wars franchise.

Are you hoping we get a Season 2 of Star Wars: Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!