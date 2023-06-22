Star Wars: Rumored Plot Details About Rey Skywalker Movie Emerge

In the months since Lucasfilm officially announced a new film would explore Rey Skywalker attempting to develop a New Jedi Order after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, details about the film's plot have slowly trickled in, with the latest update coming courtesy of Production Weekly, per Bespin Bulletin. While the original source often puts a priority on the scheduling elements of movies and TV series, they do also include official details about such projects that haven't yet been announced, which includes a slightly more elaborate update on what audiences can expect from this Rey Skywalker project.

Production Weekly describes of the new film, "Set roughly 15 years after Rey's victory over Palpatine and the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The sequel delves into Rey's courageous endeavor to restore the Jedi Order, where she assumes the role of mentor to two promising young students -- a girl and a boy. As their training progresses, it becomes evident the girl possesses extraordinary abilities, destined to emerge as a future leader."

As pointed out by Bespin Bulletin, the rough concept of a story set 15 years after the end of The Rise of Skywalker in which Rey develops a New Jedi Order has previously been confirmed, while the plot points involving a boy and a girl student might be based on rumors surrounding Damon Lindelof's script, which reportedly focused on two leads. With Lindelof having departed the project, it's entirely possible that this synopsis is nothing more than speculation, as Production Weekly's emphasis as an outlet is often on technical aspects of shooting as opposed to narrative details.

This synopsis also hints at how Rey would serve as a mentor figure to the young children, which would confirm other reports about her involvement in the project. When the film was announced, Lucasfilm confirmed Daisy Ridley would reprise her role as Rey, but rumors have emerged in the months since that she will be more of a supporting character than the focal point of the narrative. This could allow Rey to involved in the story similar to Obi-Wan's role in the original trilogy or Luke Skywalker's role in the sequel trilogy.

The outlet also claims that production is slated to kick off in April of next year, which could give it an ultimate release in 2026.

