Star Wars: John Boyega Speaks Out on Colin Trevorrow's Original Episode IX Plans for Finn

Star Wars sequel trilogy star John Boyega is speaking out on Colin Trevorrow’s original plans for Episode IX. Finn didn’t really didn’t have much to do in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. (Some fans would argue that he didn’t have much to do in The Last Jedi either, but that’s another entire can of worms.) In a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, Boyega speaks about a massive scene that would have seen Finn liberate some Storm Troopers and lead the rebellion with a massive rallying cry. Fans have now seen the concept image of that moment and wondered why such a poignant sentiment wouldn’t make an appearance in the final film. Duel of the Fates is now one of the biggest pipe dreams in the entire fanbase because of just how different the final product could have ended up being.

“I think Colin Trevorrow was going to tell that story,” Boyega mentioned while gesturing towards that concept art. “That image of Finn with the blue flag, and you have the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets. That would have been sick! That would have been dope, man, hands down.”

“I felt it was important for me to talk about a truth that is embarrassing to talk about,” he added. “We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them. If Captain America isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. Why shouldn’t Black characters and Black actors also fight for that same kind of representation? I think it’s a done deal with that.”

J.J. Abrams had to respond to the fans after the communal backlash against The Rise of Skywalker. People were mixed after walking out of the theater late last year. It seemed as though a lot of the young actors at the center of the film seemed exhausted as well. It would not be out of place to say that delivering a satisfying conclusion for all the different parts of the fanbase was basically impossible.

"The truth is that these are things that are meant to entertain people, to make them feel something and hopefully make them feel good," Abrams ventured. "Obviously, it doesn’t always work. It’s hard when it doesn’t, and when it doesn’t, you have to understand it, you have to acknowledge it, you have to examine it."

