John Boyega Admits He's "Moved On" From Star Wars

John Boyega admitted that he’s moved on from Star Wars. Ever since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the star has been ready and willing to critique the sequel trilogy and how he was utilized in it. Well, on Instagram, a fan of the series asked if he would be down for another appearance and Boyega promptly responded, “lol no thank you. I’ve moved on.” The heart emoji afterward really seals it. Now, the fanbase and the Finn actor have had their disagreements in the past, along with some very nasty comments about Boyega’s race and relationship with co-star Daisy Ridley. But, he’s tried to not let any of those interactions get him down. After the contentious response to the final film in the sequel trilogy, he like the rest of the young cast, felt like they could speak their mind about the experience.

Boyega told Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis something similar when they spoke during The Rise of Skywalker’s press junket last year.

View this post on Instagram Back on set ! Have a nice day everyone ❤️ A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Jul 17, 2020 at 4:05am PDT

“Yeah! Yeah, I’m ready for life after Star Wars,” Boyega laughed. “After Star Wars, that’s when the check clears. Life after Star Wars is about to be lit. It’s bittersweet because of the connections we made on set, the amazing people, important people to my life specifically Oscar [Issac] and Daisy [Ridley]. Now, I’m ready to see our relationships grow and flourish in the real world.”

For those wondering if they’ll see Boyega pop up in one of their favorite large-scale franchises next, the actor is looking towards getting back to his roots with the next few roles he’s chosen. He told Comicbook.com about those late last year.

“I sat down with Marvel years ago, but that’s not the direction I want to go at all. You know, now I just finished Steve McQueen’s Small Axe. I’m also doing a movie called “They Cloned Tyrone.” I’m also doing a movie with Kevin Costner, which is much more action-based,” he explained. “Just trying to extend that versatility. Just spread it out and see what character I can morph into with character work. And go back to where I came from which is the indie world.”

