Star Wars: John Boyega Accepts Justice League’s Ray Fisher’s Request to Collaborate

Star Wars’ John Boyega is down for that collaboration if Justice League star Ray Fisher wants it. After yesterday’s big British GQ profile focusing on the Disney actor, a lot of black performers reflected on their relationship to Hollywood. A fan suggested that the Cyborg star should have a conversation with Boyega about the racism that they’ve experienced within the entertainment industry. The Justice League actor says that he will have to wait until Warner Bros.’ independent investigation concludes to say some things, but there is no doubt that fans would love to hear what these two have to say. Both Boyega and Fisher have proven that they will speak their minds if the moment demands it. From the Cyborg star’s comments about Joss Whedon’s conduct to the Finn actor’s speech about racism earlier this summer.

Ready when you are. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/1wiOBVfuLe — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 3, 2020

Bodega’s comments to GQ included, “I’m the only cast member who had their own unique experience of that franchise based on their race. Let’s just leave it like that. It makes you angry with a process like that. It makes you much more militant; it changes you. Because you realise, ‘I got given this opportunity but I’m in an industry that wasn’t even ready for me.’ Nobody else in the cast had people saying they were going to boycott the movie because [they were in it]. Nobody else had the uproar and death threats sent to their Instagram DMs and social media, saying, ‘Black this and black that and you shouldn’t be a Stormtrooper.’ Nobody else had that experience. But yet people are surprised that I’m this way. That’s my frustration.”

Fisher has been outspoke in his comments about the behavior during Justice League’s reshoots. Warner Bros. opened their investigation recently and are expected to announce their findings at some point.

"After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots," Fisher previously tweeted. "This is a MASSIVE step forward! I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!"

